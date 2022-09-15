Travelers who have visited Cuba and want to enter the US will have to apply for a visa

Citizens who intend to enter the United States with a simple travel authorization requested electronically will not be able to do so if they have previously visited Cuba.according to the official website of the United States Department of Homeland Security.

“If a traveler is found to have visited a country whose state has been designated as a sponsor of terrorismthe traveler is no longer eligible to participate in the visa waiver program and must apply for a visa to enter the United States.”

The website remembers that the Cuban regime was included in this blacklist on January 12, 2021. The Administration of Donald Trump did it, before he finished his mandate.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain included this information in an update of its travel recommendations to Cubaon September 9.

The text says: “Currently, it is necessary to obtain a US visa to enter the United States if you have previously traveled to Cuba, and the presentation of the ESTA is not sufficient. (Electronic System for Travel Authorization). This visa must be requested at the Consulate General or Consular Section of the United States Embassy in your place of residence.

“The above is applicable even for trips made to Cuba and the US separately and at different times. if you plan travel to the United States after visiting Cubait is recommended to consult the instructions of the US authorities by entering “Cuba” in the “Search Help Topics” section of the official website of the Department of Homeland Security.

In May of this year, the Government of Joe Biden once again included Cuba in a list of countries that, according to Washington, “do not fully cooperate” in their fight against terrorism.

In the final assessment published in the US Federal Register, Secretary of State Antony Blinken named Cuba among the five countries, along with Iran, North Korea, Venezuela and Syriawhich do not meet Washington’s expectations.

The Department of State is required by law to provide this list annually to the US Congress.