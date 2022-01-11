Traveling by electric car: tips and planning

Get in I travel with an electric car during the winter it requires some small adjustments. For journeys of a few tens of kilometers, using an electric car or an internal combustion engine does not involve particular differences. Things change when you need to tackle a medium-long distance journey, perhaps with several stages and with a total distance equal to or greater than the range of your zero-emission car.

In these cases, the best choice is plan your travels carefully. Traveling by electric car in winter, perhaps for a weekend away, is certainly not an impossible mission. In fact, a minimum of preparation is enough to be able to face your journey in complete tranquility, focusing on the key aspects of using an electric car, such as the real range of the car and the need to be able to recharge the batteries without having to make detours. and, more generally, without wasting time.

So let’s see how to plan an electric car trip in winter in all tranquility by putting into practice a few simple tricks to plan the movements in the right way.

Before setting off: look at the charging points along the route

Those who use electric cars in the city are probably not very familiar with charging stations, apps and operators in the electric mobility market. For a purely urban use, in fact, people tend to recharge the car directly in their garage or by going to one of the recharging points closest to their position, without paying too much attention to all the other elements that characterize the service sector. charging.

For prepare a trip by electric car, in particular during the winter, it is necessary to evaluate the diffusion of charging stations along the route also in relation to the services offered by the various operators. Among the most widespread on the national territory we find Enel X which has a package tariff system and charging columns generally characterized by a power between 22 kW and 50 kW.

The columns of Ionity, a joint venture born from the initiative of some of the main manufacturers in the automotive sector (BMW, Daimler, Ford, Volkswagen and with the later addition of Hyundai). Also worth keeping an eye on are the charging points of BeCharge, a constantly growing network that also provides motorists with a flat rate system to access recharging with maximum convenience.

Columns are also very popular in Italy Duferco Energia with solutions characterized by consumption, package or subscription tariffs. In Northern Italy there is also a network of recharging points E-MOVING by a2a Energia. Naturally, there is also one of the protagonists of the electric mobility sector Tesla, present in Italy and in Europe with its own Supercharger for fast charging of its electric cars.

How an electric car trip works

A electric car trip, Regardless of the season, it has some peculiar characteristics and the differences with a trip with a petrol or diesel car (or even with a hybrid) can be significant and affect the experience. Preparing the trip in the right way will allow you to experience the journey in a relaxed way and without any problems.

Everything revolves aroundautonomy of the electric car and the points and times for recharging the batteries. Learning to evaluate the real range of your electric car, considering the actual kilometers traveled in the city, on the motorway or in the “mixed”, allows you to know in advance how the car will behave during a journey over medium / long distances.

In this way, in fact, it will be possible to avoid unpleasant surprises and evaluate, with a good approximation, how many kilometers you can travel with your own electric car in relation to the route of your journey. Furthermore, before traveling, it is advisable to evaluate the recharging points, to plan when it will be necessary to refuel and avoid wasting time.

In general, a trip with an electric car is a more relaxed and less hectic travel. For the motorist (in particular) and for passengers there is the possibility to enjoy the journeys more by planning intermediate stops near places of interest, to be visited in conjunction with a battery recharge.

Planning is a key aspect of a trip with an electric car. The need to stop for a moment to evaluate the route, consult the maps to choose the route and identify the places to stop for recharging, should not be seen as a limitation but as a different way to face the travel experience.

The approach to an electric car trip is different but this does not mean that the resulting experience will have to be frustrating or negative. With planning, which over time will become easier and easier thanks to personal experience and the strengthening of the charging networks, traveling by electric car, in winter as in summer, can be an experience of great interest, to be lived in a analogous to that of a more traditional journey with a petrol or diesel car.

Traveling by electric car in winter: additional precautions

Traveling with an electric car in winter, especially when you plan to cross areas where the climate is particularly harsh, it requires a series of precautions. The planning of the route and the normal precautions to follow for a car trip in winter (check the weather conditions, make sure you can tackle snowy or icy road sections, etc.) may not be enough.

The battery of an electric car works best when the temperature is around 20 ° C. At a lower temperature, as occurs during the winter months, there is a decrease in its yield which translates into a decrease in autonomy. With a temperature below zero, for example, it is possible to record a decrease of up to 10% of autonomy.

It is therefore convenient before traveling preheat the battery. It may be useful to park the car indoors and / or schedule the recharge in such a way that it ends in conjunction with the departure of the trip. In addition to the battery it is useful preheat the passenger compartment of the car before setting off. Just turn on the car’s heating a few tens of minutes before setting off, and with the car still charging, to be able to leave with optimal conditions as regards the internal temperature.

Heating can have a significant impact on energy consumption and, therefore, on the range of your electric car. In general, resistive heating consumes much more than a heat pump heating system which, however, will experience a net loss of efficiency below 5 ° C. By playing in advance and preheating the passenger compartment, the impact of this element on the range of the electric car during a winter trip can be limited, or even eliminated.

It should also be noted that if you are traveling alone, you can focus on heating the steering wheel and seat to reduce the use of energy necessary to fight the cold. There is another aspect to consider carefully before traveling. This is the total weight of the car. In general, the greater the mass of the car (considering passengers and luggage), the greater the energy consumption will be during the journey.

When traveling with an electric car in winter, also in consideration of the autonomy problems linked to the cold climate, it is necessary to evaluate the possibility of “Lighten” the transported load. Of course, every trip and every traveler has its own needs but some precautions can always be put into practice. This is the case, for example, of the roof rack which, when possible, it is better to avoid mounting on your car. The need for planning that characterizes an electric car trip in winter must therefore also take these details into consideration.

Furthermore, to optimize electricity consumption and extend autonomy, it is also important to pay attention to other elements. The driving style, which should be as fluid and relaxed as possible, and the choice of path, avoiding climbs and preferring low energy-intensive itineraries, are aspects that can play an important role in the use of an electric car during a trip with a medium / long distance.

Traveling by electric car in winter: pay attention to the tires

Planning an electric car trip during the winter must also take this into account tires. Choosing the right tires, in relation to the type of trip, is essential to find the right one balance between safety, driving comfort and consumption. Aim on winter tires it will lead to an increase in energy consumption but will guarantee greater grip in adverse weather conditions.

The alternative for winter travel is represented by all season tires which are a good intermediate solution between winter and summer tires. In this case, consumption will be lower and it will still be possible to take advantage of a compound capable of offering good performance in “winter” conditions. Much will depend on the route and the climatic conditions. A trip by electric car to mountain areas, where the risk of encountering colder climatic conditions is real, will make it mandatory to switch to winter tires.

To maximize safety and driveability, in this case, it will be necessary to deal with a slight increase in consumption. If winter tires are necessary, for the type of trip to be undertaken, it is advisable to choose them carefully. Focusing on the quality of the single tire (this applies not only to electric cars) will lead, on the one hand, to higher costs and, on the other, to more safety and efficiency.