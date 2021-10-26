Traveling on film and fiction sets

Tourism for cinephiles (and not only). Dream location, in particular between Lombardy and Piedmont, where famous scenes have been set.

We continue our journey to discover places where scenes of famous films have been shot and which perhaps have acquired notoriety for that very reason. In the first part we focused on the regional capitals reached by our newspapers, now we move to the province.

The most famous

There are places that were not so well known to the general public before being the backdrop for a film or a television series. Two examples above all: Lake Braies, a small pearl of the Dolomites, and Agliè Castle, near Turin.

Lake Braies, an incredible film set in the Fanes-Senes-Braies Natural Park, owes its success to the Rai fiction “Un Passo dal Cielo”, with Terence Hill and Daniele Liotti. Here the landscape is truly fairytale, almost magical, and can be admired all year round, even in winter, when the lake is covered with a thick layer of ice; in summer, however, it is possible to rent a rowing boat and go out into the middle of the lake. The wooden stilt house from where you can rent the rowboat is Peter’s house in the fiction.

Even less known was the Castle of Agliè. Until, at the end of 2003, the television series of Canale 5 “Elisa di Rivombrosa” appeared on the screens with Vittoria Puccini and Alessandro Preziosi, the greatest television success of the 2000s, which reached 41% share with over 12 million viewers, mainly set in the Turin residence. Since then it has become a regular destination for cinephiles and beyond.

What a scenery Lake Como!

How many films has Lake Como inspired, how many scenes have remained in the memory of the spectators! One of the ways to remember the most important is to board a boat and travel it.

Already in the basin of the Como capital there are villas that have been the protagonists of feature films. First of all Villa Olmo, a splendid neoclassical building, the work of the architect Simone Cantoni commissioned by the family of the Marquis Odescalchi at the end of the eighteenth century, where some scenes of one of the most famous films by Adriano Celentano and Ornella Muti, “Crazy in love”, were set, but also of “The boys of via Panisperna” by Gianni Amelio. Shortly after in Cernobbio, two exceptional places for cinema meet: Villa Erba, built in the late nineteenth century and today an international exhibition center, was the setting for films such as “The match – The defense of Lužin” by Marleen Gorrisbe and ” Murder Mystery ”with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler; and Villa d’Este, one of the most famous luxury hotels in the world, location of the first feature film, in 1925, by Alfred Hitchcock, “The labyrinth of passion”, but also of other films such as “The shadow of suspicion” with Antonio Banderas, and even some episodes of the American fiction “Beautiful”.

On the other side of the lake there is the splendid Villa Pliniana di Torno, whose origins date back to 1573, which hosted numerous personalities including monarchs, scientists, musicians, poets and writers, from Napoleon to Francesco I and Queen Margherita of Savoy, from Alessandro Volta to Franz Liszt, up to Stendhal and George Gordon Byron. A mysterious place, surrounded by various legends: perhaps also for this reason Mario Soldati chose it as the setting for “Malombra”, based on the novel of the same name by Antonio Fogazzaro.

But the apex of our journey is in Lenno, in the extraordinary Villa Balbianello, now owned by the Fondo Ambiente Italiano, which overlooks Lake Como from the Lavedo promontory. Various international films have been shot in its rooms and gardens, including John Irvin’s “A Month at the Lake” (1995), “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” by George Lucas (2002) and “Casino Royale” ”By Martin Campbell (2006), where James Bond (Daniel Craig) spends a period of convalescence.

Piedmont, from rice fields to medieval castles

If the city of Turin is at the center of hundreds of films, the rest of Piedmont has also left its mark in many films. Who does not remember, for example, “Riso amaro”, a 1949 film by Giuseppe De Santis, with Vittorio Gassman, Raf Vallone and a splendid Silvana Mangano, who for the first time introduced Italians to the hard work of rice paddies? The film is shot at Cascina Veneria, in Lignana, and at Cascina Selve di Salasco in the Vercelli area. To find something similar you can go to the La Colombara estate in nearby Livorno Ferraris, home to the Rice Conservatory, a sui generis museum where the environments of the time have been faithfully reconstructed, from the mondine dormitory to the small school for the peasant community.

We move to Ivrea where what is now a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2013 was the location of the Rai 1 television miniseries “Adriano Olivetti: the strength of a dream” with Luca Zingaretti and Stefania Rocca. The story of this great industrialist and of the company he gave birth to was shot, in fact, in what today Unesco has defined “Industrial city of the twentieth century” which extends for over 71 hectares and is made up of an urban and architectural characterized by 27 assets including buildings and architectural complexes, designed by the most famous Italian architects and urban planners of the twentieth century.

Let’s take a step back in time to go to the Forte di Exilles in Val di Susa (TO), one of the most important defensive systems in Piedmont. It is here that several shots of Mario Monicelli’s 1984 film “Bertoldo, Bertoldino e Cacasenno” were shot. Do not miss a suggestive visit to the manor where, between 1681 and 1687, a mysterious character was imprisoned who, according to tradition, could be identified with the Iron Mask.

We move to the Langhe, among hills full of vineyards, in the footsteps of “Il partigiano Johnny”, a 2000 film by Guido Chiesa based on the book of the same name by Beppe Fenoglio. This is certainly one of the best times of the year to visit the city of Alba and the territory, in particular to taste the truffle, an excellent product of this area.

Finally, the Saluzzo prison and the Savigliano Railway Museum are not far away, appearing in the 2010 mini-series “The legend of the bandit and the champion” which tells the story and the friendship between the cycling champion Costante Girardengo and the bandit. Sante Pollastri, played by Beppe Fiorello.