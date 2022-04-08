Traveling to Cuba during covid-19: requirements, vaccinations and what you should know

Melissa Velasquez Loaiza

(CNN Spanish) – For months, tourism and the vast majority of international trips to Cuba were stopped for visitors due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The streets of Havana, the Cuban capital, once full of tourists, have been left empty due to the pandemic.

But since the end of December 2021, Cuba has welcomed international tourists again, at that time with some requirements. Now, since April 2022, many of these have been changed.

What requirements must they meet to enter Cuba?

Cuba has an International Sanitary Control that seeks to control the spread of covid-19, however, as of April 4, the country relaxed some requirements for the entry of international travelers, due to “the international and national epidemiological situation of COVID- 19 and the levels of immunization achieved,” according to the Cuban news agency Granma.

Cuba eliminated the covid-19 test requirement, either antigen or PCR, for entry into the country, Granma reported. Nor will it be necessary to present a vaccination certificate against covid-19.

Random and free tests for international travelers will be maintained at the international airport “taking into account the number of flights, the entry of vessels and the epidemiological risk that the country of origin represents,” according to Granma.

The use of masks is mandatory at all points of entry into the country.

What happens if a person tests positive for covid-19 in Cuba?

People who test positive for covid-19 already on the island will be admitted to health entities designated for quarantine in each territory, they will be isolated and a test will be taken on the seventh day that, if negative, the person may be given high, according to Granma.

People who test positive for coronavirus must bear the costs of accommodation and transportation during the days of their isolation, Granma reported.

Measures such as handwashing and physical distancing in public places continue to be in place.

