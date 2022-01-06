Travels, Italy in destiny and Fonseca: Sergio Oliveira, the Epiphany for Mou – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The Porto midfielder in the Special One sock. One who knows how to do everything, even hurt the big names

For the ancient Greeks theepiphany it was the appearance of a divinity through a dream, a vision, a miracle. On the day of the Befana for Mourinho the name of Sergio Oliveira it doesn’t get very far. Because the stocking 2022 is likely to be Special if really the last details for the arrival of the coveted midfielder should be fixed. And for two who leave their hearts (and put it) in the places around the world they visit and in what they do, it will not be difficult to fall in love with Rome. Also because it was love at first sight with Italy. In fact, if we asked Sergio Oliveira and the Christian wife (they have been married since 2019, she has a modeling agency and would not mind a future in Italy at all) their greatest passion, travel would undoubtedly answer: to find out, just a trip on social media is enough. Together they have traveled the world, fromEurope (Including Italy) to the most exotic destinations. As soon as there is a break, backpack and plane. The next flight can become the most important one of their lives: in Rome there is waiting for the midfielder José Mourinho, who for the Portuguese is a semi-god and who finally would have the halfback who has been waiting for six months.

He understood that Italy was in destiny on 9 March of the year just greeted: against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium scores a brace that allows the Port of Conceiçao to trip the bianconeri of Cristiano Ronaldo, that right on the punishment of Sergio Oliveira it turns and becomes a symbol and meme of the defeat. In the past season 20 goals and 7 assists in 48 games, second only to 23 of Taremi, who, however, is an attacker by trade. So much so that Uefa could not fail to choose him in the Top 11 of the Champions League. For Mourinho it has it all: direction, quality, leadership. He was the youngest rookie in the history of Porto at 17 years, 4 months and 15 days, later becoming a symbol and captain. At 29 he is in full maturity and this year he has already scored 5 goals in 24 games: in the Rome among the best scorers would be behind only ad Abraham and Pellegrini. In midfield he can do everything: the playmaker, the midfielder in a three-man midfield but also at 2, allowing Mourinho to brush up on the 4-2-3-1. On set pieces he is a specialist and Pellegrini would have a valid alternative.

The first to really trust him was, by a twist of fate, Paulo Fonseca, former Roma technician: “I am proud of his career, I had heard different opinions about him on his commitment to training but he turned out to be a great professional”. Yes, because the two crossed paths in 2014-2015 at Pacos de Ferreira and Sergio Oliveira you earn the return to the Port. Where, however, he plays little and goes away on loan, first to Nantes in France and then to Paok in Greece. When he returns to Porto he is a new player, more mature and with Conceiçao becomes another. In the backpack for the trip to Rome he has already put the 39 goals and 25 assists in 174 games with the Portuguese, international experience (also in the national team) and the desire to become a leader also in the Giallorossi. The Roma socialists already follow him and he had reciprocated in the summer, when Pinto he had tried to negotiate in the last hours of the market. But there was no time and everything was postponed to January. Now that flight Oliveira can no longer miss it.

January 6, 2022

