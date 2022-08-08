Travis and Gregory McMichael receive a second life sentence in connection with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Ahmaud Arbery case: Three defendants found guilty of hate crimes 4:23

(CNN) — Gregory McMichael, one of three white men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder, was sentenced Monday to life in prison plus seven years following his federal convictions earlier this year for interference with rights — a hate crime — attempted kidnapping and use of weapons.

Gregory McMichael’s sentencing came hours after his son, Travis, received a second life sentence plus 10 years in the same Georgia court on the same federal charges. His neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., will be sentenced Monday afternoon.

All three are already serving life sentences for their sentences in state court on a series of charges related to the 25-year-old black man’s murder.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted in February of interference with rights — a federal hate crime — and attempted kidnapping in connection with the 2020 killing of the 25-year-old Black man. and the jury accepted prosecutors’ argument that the defendants acted out of racial animus toward Arbery.

Travis McMichael, who fatally shot Arbery, was also found guilty of using and carrying a Remington shotgun, while his father, Gregory was found guilty of using and carrying a .357 Magnum revolver.

These crimes, which occurred months before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, were in some ways the precursor to the national protests that erupted that summer as protesters denounced the treatment people of color sometimes receive. by law enforcement.

In making their case, federal prosecutors focused on how each of the defendants had spoken of black people in public and in private, using inflammatory, derogatory and racist language.

Prosecutors and Arbery’s family had said Arbery had been out for a run — a common pastime for the former high school football player — on Feb. 23, 2020, when the defendants chased and killed him in his neighborhood at outside of Brunswick, Georgia.

Defense attorneys argued that the McMichaels chased Arbery through neighborhood streets in a pickup truck to arrest him for police, believing he matched the description of someone captured in footage recorded at a home under construction. Prosecutors acknowledged that Arbery had entered the house in the past, but never took anything.

The defense also argued that Travis McMichael shot Arbery in self-defense as they struggled over McMichael’s shotgun. Bryan joined the chase in his own truck after seeing the McMichaels follow Arbery in his truck as he ran; Bryan recorded video of the shooting.

Two prosecutors initially instructed Glynn County Police not to make any arrests, and the defendants were not arrested for more than two months, and only after Bryan’s video of the murder surfaced. which triggered the national protest.

CNN’s Jason Hanna and Travis Caldwell contributed to this report.