Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian present their Calabasas Home Theater

If you are unfamiliar with the work of American drummer Travis Barker, his looks may speak to you more. Recently married to Kourtney Kardashian, he shows us around his strangely zen house. Just like its Home Cinema with Cinemascope screen and sound system worthy of a concert hall.

Drummer of the bands Blink‑182 and +44, producer of the hit album, among others Mainstream Sellout of Machine Gun Kelly, tattooed literally from head to toe, Travis Barker definitely doesn’t look like home, to say the least. And yet, opening its doors in Calabasas California to the magazine Architectural Digest, he proves once again that the habit does not make the monk. On the contrary, it even seems to be quite well versed in terms of design, art objects and pretty candles. His own little temple? A matcha station already envied.

The Waldo Fernandez paw

In addition to this ode to green tea, which is always at hand in his kitchen, he trusted interior designer Waldo Fernandez, advised by his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, to repimp this house he has owned for fifteen years. The result, unlike its previous rather flashy living quarters with lifts and how muchis frankly more suited to the life of this blended family of 8 people (they each have 3 children).

Efficient and zen home cinema

Hence this impeccable Home Cinema (timecode 9.25 on the video below) that can easily accommodate about ten people on large sofas where you can stretch your legs (a must) and facing a beautiful Cinemascope screen. In front of the camerasADTravis Barker specifies that the space has been equipped with sound to match his passion for music (he also has a home studio), like a real movie theater where everything has been integrated to preserve the soothing spirit of the house.

