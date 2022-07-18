Travis Barker back on stage after his hospitalization: he can count on the support of Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker made his big comeback on stage a few days ago. As revealed by The Mirror, he was able to count on the support of his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

On June 28, Travis Barker was hospitalized, as revealed by TMZ. Kourtney Kardashian’s husband was transported to an ambulance before being taken away by the emergency services. Supported very quickly, he suffers from pancreatitis. Since then, everything seems to be going better for Travis Barker who was able to make his comeback on stage a few days ago. Indeed, it was during the Machine Gun Kelly concert in Los Angeles that he made a very noticeable appearance. He was obviously able to count on the support of his wife, who shared part of the evening on her Instagram account. She first showed a photo of the musician’s dressing room before adding a video of Travis Barker on the stage. In the background, you could see fans, delighted to find him. While feeling much better, it was Kourtney Kardashian who quickly spoke up, thanking God for “cared for my husband. It was a tough week“. She also had a thought for the “specialists, doctors and nurses who took good care of him and me during our stay“. Attention that must have pleased the main concerned.

Travis Barker had been hospitalized in emergency because he suffered from “stomach cramps“, had indicated a close source before specifying that Kourtney Kardashian was “very worried. They were both“. Taken care of quickly, his condition had improved and he seemed to be much better around the 4th of July. Indeed, he had enjoyed a moment in the company of Kourtney Kardashian and two of his children, Penelope and Reign. Everyone had fun for a few days and the young woman had shared this trip in her Instagram story. So we have could see them on a beach which seemed quite deserted but whose precise location has not been revealed. Subsequently, it was Travis Barker who provided details regarding his hospitalization. “During the endoscopy, I was removed from a very small polyp located in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube“, he had first explained before adding: “This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis“. Aware of the chance he has to be in good health today, he assured to be “very grateful, I’m much better now“.

Travis Barker: when did he marry Kourtney Kardashian?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been spinning the perfect love for several months. Last October, the two lovebirds got engaged. On April 3, the two lovebirds said to each other “yes” during a ceremony in the greatest intimacy. A marriage that has been revealed in its entirety in the new season of The Kardashians, available next September. A trailer has been unveiled and we can see the first steps of Travis Barker in front of the camera but also Kourtney Kardashian trying on wedding dresses. Unforgettable moments for the couple, which the spectators are eager to discover.