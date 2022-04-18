Travis Barker defends Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA and slams the troll

No shame in his PDA game. Travis Barker closed a negative comment about his exaggerated hugs with Kourtney Kardashian – and he didn’t hold back.

The Blink-182 musician, 46, shared a series of Instagram photos of himself hitting the gym on Saturday, April 16, showing off his tattooed chest during a workout. “Go ahead @barkerwellness,” the caption read.

While Barker’s pals supported his hard work in the comments, one social media user noticed the post was different from the drummer’s usual activity. “No more Kardashian fingers in the ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc? Release,” the troll wrote.

The review received a fiery response from the California native, who replied, “Still got my ass fingered, and my intestines were totally bare and pda complete with my fiancée 🖕.”

We Weekly confirmed in January 2021 that Barker and Kardashian, 42, had sparked a romance after years of friendship. Less than a year later, the Grammy nominee proposed on the beach in October 2021.

“The engagement was filmed for the new Hulu series, it’s going to be amazing,” a source exclusively revealed at the time, referring to The Kardashians, which premiered on the streaming service earlier this month. “Travis spent forever getting the details right. Kourtney was very surprised at the timing. They’ve both talked about their wedding and engagement before, but Kourtney was very surprised.”

Since going public with their romance, the couple hasn’t been shy about exposing their love to the fullest, frequently sharing steamy photos and packing on the PDA at events. In March, the duo attended the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas — and held a surprise wedding ceremony at a local chapel hours later. However, the Poosh founder clarified that the nuptials were unofficial.

“Found this in my camera roll,” the reality star said in an Instagram slideshow on April 6. and her handsome king ventured into the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (unlicensed). It is practice makes perfect.’

The couple may not be legally married yet, but Kardashian revealed they fully intend to tie the knot in Sin City. “It’s not called a fake marriage,” she explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during a joint interview with his siblings. “There was no way to get a marriage license at that time. … We asked, like, five times. “What do we need to do to make this happen? It was 2 o’clock in the morning and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’ »

Kim Kardashian revealed she was in a sound sleep when her sister and Barker visited the One Love Wedding Chapel, finding out about the ceremony the following morning via text message. “Like, ‘Oh, hey guys, by the way…I got married last night!’ And I woke up to, like, a million texts,” the KKW Beauty founder, 41, said. jimmy kimmel.

Kourtney and her pal didn’t tell loved ones about the Vegas adventure ‘until just before’, source says We. “It was totally impulsive. They had had an amazing night and thought it would be fun. … They’ll have a bigger party with more of their families there, but it was a special night just for the two of them.

The couple were the center of attention at the Thursday, April 14 premiere The Kardashians – and Kris Jenner teased there are still plenty more PDAs to see. “Well, that’s 98% of the new show,” the 66-year-old momager joked. The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month. “Is this wrong?”

