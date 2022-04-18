Travis Barker furious: Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé attacks an Instagram user

Travis Barker responds directly to an Instagram user who commented on his PDAs, April 16, 2022. This is not their first negative review for him and his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, have always been very expressive in public. The couple is very hot and does not lack show it in public since the beginning of their relationship. We no longer count the PDAs of the founder of Poosh and drummer Blink-182 that they have themselves shared on social networks. For the promotion of Barker Wellnessthe drummer shared two photos of himself performing do weight trainingon Saturday, April 16, 2022. An Instagram user has reacted to the post of Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé.

“No more Kardashian finger in the ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, PDA, etc etc? Slacking”wrote the user, referring to the previous daring PDAs of the couple. Barker did not wait long to reply to the comment in the same tone. “I still have the finger in the ass, and my intestines were totally bare and lots of PDA with my fiancée“, he replied. The drummer of Blink-182 didn’t forget to finish his answer with middle finger emoji. A Travis Barker fan wrote: “Travis is a fucking savage!“.”Don’t take it out on his fiancée and her familyhahahaha“, replied another.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDAs Are Very Disturbing

Negative reviews are raining down for some Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker PDAs. Many of them indicate that the couple is doing too much. Thirstyfornews reported that the couple even made PDAs in the presence of PenelopeKourtney’s 9-year-old daughter, in an embarrassing post on TikTok. Kourtney Kardashian also sucked Travis Barker’s thumb on camera while the drummer Blink-182 did not hesitate to kiss Kourtney’s foot. Note also that the couple was strongly criticized for their fake marriage which took place earlier in Las Vegas.

