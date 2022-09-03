Travis Barker Gets Kourtney Kardashian’s Lips Tattooed On His Body 3 Months After Getting Married: Photo

Image Credit: Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Travis Barker46-year-old added new ink for his wife Kourtney Kardashian, 43! The Poo The founder showed off her husband’s lip tattoo via her Instagram story on Friday, September 2. . On the Stories post, Kourt wrote, “my lips on my hubby”: talking about relationship goals.

The tattooed kiss comes as no surprise, as the Blink-182 drummer has nearly 100 tattoos all over his body. But of course, this one has taken on a special meaning since the sexy couple tied the knot just three months ago on May 22 in Portofino, Italy. Travis and Kourt (commonly referred to as Kravis by fans) are also quick to talk about their PDA for each other on social media, for the paparazzi, and on their Hulu show. The Kardashians. In the first season of their new reality series, several members of the KarJenner family often joke with disgust that the now-married couple just can’t hold hands.

The famous drummer is known for his legendary collection of tattoos, including several for Kourtney. On March 25, 2021, he shared a video of himself on Instagram inking the phrase “you’re so cool!” in casual writing. The tattoo was later revealed to be a phrase from the classic movie True Romance, which is one of her and Kourtney’s favorite movies. Last year, Kravis dressed up as a couple from the movie for Halloween!

Like a real love bird, Travis also got Kourtney’s name tattooed in handwriting on his chest. But that’s not her only ink inspired by Kourtney, as she also tattooed it herself! The mum-of-three inked her man with the phrase “I love you” on his forearm. And on July 6, the wellness guru tattooed her initial “K” on her hubby’s arm. Now it’s love!

Kourtney and Travis were legally married in a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15, just a week before their glamorous Italian friends and family wedding. Before officially becoming husband and wife, the famous duo tried to legalize their union in a small chapel in Las Vegas in April, but unfortunately arrived too late to obtain a license. These include Kourtney’s first marriage, as Travis was previously married to Shanna Moakler47 years old, from 2004 to 2008.

The famous Kardashian also shares three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick39: Mason12, Penelope,10, and Reign7. Scott and Kourt dated from 2007 to 2015, which has been widely documented on keeping up with the Kardashians. Travis is also a father of three, as she shares her daughter Alabama16 and son Land on, 18, with Shanna. He is also the father-in-law of Atiana De La Hoya23, who is Shanna’s eldest with the former boxer Oscar De La Hoya.