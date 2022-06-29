Travis Barker hospitalized, Kourtney Kardashian at his bedside

CM



Barely married, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are facing a serious health problem.

But what happened? Tuesday, June 28, Travis Barker was hospitalized in Los Angeles. A photo showing the drummer of the group Blink-182 on a stretcher was relayed by the American site “TMZ”. According to the latter, the 46-year-old artist first went to West Hill Hospital on Tuesday morning, before being transferred by paramedics to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. His wife Kourtney Kardashian accompanied him during this transfer.

This hospitalization is all the more worrying as Travis Barker took to his Twitter account on Tuesday morning to write “God save me”. Later in the day, his daughter Alabama (16) shared on TikTok a photo of her father in a hospital bed, holding his hand, before deleting it.

— TMZ (@TMZ) June 29, 2022

This remarkable visit to the hospital comes just over a month after the lavish wedding of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in Portofino. The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan traveled to Italy to take part. The children of the bride and groom were of course there: Mason, Penelope and Reign (12, 9 and 7 years old), the children of Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, but also Alabama and her brother Landon (18 years old) , the children of Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The reality TV star and the musician were engaged in October 2021, after a few months of relationship. On April 4 in Las Vegas, just after the Grammy Awards ceremony, the couple had an improvised wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel with an Elvis Presley lookalike, before getting married civilly in mid-May.