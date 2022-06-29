Travis Barker hospitalized: Kourtney Kardashian’s husband taken on a stretcher for a mysterious reason

According to information from TMZ, Travis Scot was hospitalized in emergency in Los Angeles. Nothing has leaked about why Kourtney Kardashian’s husband was taken into care.

This is an announcement that has reason to worry his fans. This Tuesday, June 28, Travis Scott was hospitalized, according to the information revealed by our colleagues from TMZ. It was in a stretcher that Kourtney Kardashian’s husband was transported to an ambulance before being taken away by the emergency services. The 46-year-old Blink-142 drummer was treated at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. If we do not know for the moment why he was hospitalized, the facts could be very serious. A situation that is all the more worrying, as the musician and his family have shared enigmatic messages.

Indeed, Travis Barker wrote an alarming tweet a few hours before being rushed to hospital: “God save me”, understand, “God save me”. A few hours after this message, it was his daughter, Alabama who wrote on his father’s account “Please send your prayers”, “Please send your prayers”. But what happened? For the moment nothing leaks on the state of health of the drummer of Blind-142 or even about why he was taken to the hospital. Is this related to Covid-19?

Travis Barker, miraculous from a plane crash

Indeed, a few days earlier, his wife, Kourtney Kardashian had contracted the virus for the second time. For his part, Travis Barker had been forced to cancel several shows in 2018. The reason? The musician suffered from “blood clots in both arms”. As a reminder, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband survived a serious plane crash ten years ago. For very long weeks, he remained in the hospital, in particular to receive skin grafts. His fans are therefore very worried and are impatiently awaiting news of their favorite star.