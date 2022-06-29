Travis Barker hospitalized: this serious illness triggered by the husband of Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker was hospitalized with pancreatitis, as revealed by TMZ on Wednesday, June 29. He can count on the support of Kourtney Kardashian, present at his side.

An announcement that did not go unnoticed. This Tuesday, June 28, Travis Barker was hospitalized, as revealed by TMZ. Kourtney Kardashian’s husband was transported to an ambulance before being taken away by the emergency services. Supported very quickly, the media provided details this Wednesday, June 29. According to their information, Travis Barker allegedly suffered from pancreatitis. This was diagnosed through a colonoscopy. “He suffered from stomach cramps“, said a close source before adding that Kourtney Kardashian was”very worried. They were both“. A few hours before being transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary treatment, the husband of Kourtney Kardashian had published a message which had been much noticed. “God save me”, understand, “God save me”. A little later, it was his daughter, Alabama, who, from her father’s account, had written: “Please, send your prayers“. What quickly worry fans of Travis Barker who were eager to learn more about his state of health.

This is not the first time that Travis Barker has been close to death. About ten years ago, the drummer of the group Blink-182 had been the victim of a plane crash. Indeed, he was in the company of his longtime collaborator DJ AM and had just left South Carolina, where he had played a concert. The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff and the crash killed Travis Barker’s safety guard Charles ‘Che’ Still, his assistant Chris Baker, pilot Sarah Lemmon and co-pilot James Bland. A tragic moment for the drummer, who had subsequently had great difficulty getting back on a plane. In August 2021, it was in the company of Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble that he was seen in Kylie Jenner’s private jet. “He needed a lot of help to get there. Kourtney has been very supportive. She never pushed him to fly.” had explained a close source in the columns of People.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian: when did they get married?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been spinning the perfect love for several months. Last October, the two lovebirds got engaged. “Forever Travis Barker“, had simply written the young woman in the caption of two photos on which we could see her in the company of Travis Barker on a beach. On April 3, the two lovebirds said to each other “yes” during a ceremony in the greatest intimacy. Parents of several children born from previous relationships, however, the couple reportedly plan to have a baby, as Kourtney Kardashian claimed in an episode of the new Kardashian series. Will the family soon grow?