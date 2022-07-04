Travis Barker, husband of Kourtney Kardashian, makes his first declaration since his hospitalization

More fear than harm. The star Travis Barker, did not pass far from death. Indeed, last Tuesday, the artist was hospitalized in emergency at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. His wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and his children had been very vague on social media about the situation and called on fans to pray. Now out of the woods, Travis Barker spoke on July 3, 2022.

A delicate intervention

On Instagram, he shared a story where he explained what had happened to him. “I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling fine. But after dinner I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since”, he explains. He then says that during this examination, he had a small polyp removed from a very sensitive area usually handled by specialists. He adds : “The operation unfortunately damaged an essential pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe pancreatitis. But now I’m much better.”

For his part, Kourtney Kardashian was with him. On Instagram, she also shared a message to thank the fans who prayed for Travis but also to denounce the paparazzi who were relentless in wanting photos of her as she went to the hospital. Despite everything, she finally concluded with a positive message: “I am so grateful to the specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and I during our stay.”

Read also :

Rihanna makes her first official appearance since giving birth

Eva Longoria, 47, radiant with an XXL neckline dress