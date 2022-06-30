Travis Barker may have been hospitalized due to pancreatitis

Mwhile everyone waited for the report from some media outlet that was close to Travis Barker at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, TMZ issued a hasty report on his condition.

According to the media, Travis Barker was taken to the hospital with pancreatitis and doctors believe it was caused by a recent colonoscopy.

However, TMZ emphasizes they got the facts wrong because the colon is not connected in any way to the pancreas. The procedure that likely landed Travis in the hospital is called a cholecystectomy, which is a similar endoscopic procedure to check for problems with the pancreas.

“We consulted a medical professional about this and he confirmed that Travis Barker possibly has gallstone pancreatitis,” the outlet reveals.

Why could Travis Barker have pancreatitis?

When gallstones move to the pancreas, this can even be fatal for the patient who does not get checked out as soon as possible. However, there is another reason why the pancreas can be damaged, which is chronic alcohol consumption.

If there is what is known as liver cirrhosis due to alcohol abuse, the pancreas is one of the first organs to suffer damage. Although, it cannot be assured that Travis will suffer hepatic cirrhosis.

“These are the only two likely reasons why Travis Barker you’re suffering from pancreatitis, and not because you’ve had a colonoscopy. We’re happy to let our readers know what’s going on with first-hand medical care from a doctor who knows about it. Pancreatitis can cause some of the most severe stomach pain known to humans, Travis must have been suffering terribly when he was taken to the hospital,” notes TMZ.

What are the symptoms of pancreatitis?

Pancreatitis has a variety of symptoms including nausea, that intense stomach pain we talked about, and a lot of vomiting. If the doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center were quick, the drummer should recover from this problem eventually. However, taking too long to attend to him could have ended terribly wrong.

At the moment, the entire music family is praying for Travis Barker’s speedy recovery.

The daughter of Travis, Alabama, posted on her social media a photo of her father in the hospital as he rested in a hospital bed.

It was quite evident that Travis was in a lot of pain during his ordeal.

The image was later deleted from the social network.