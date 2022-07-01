Entertainment

Travis Barker, member of the Blink-182 group and husband of Kourtney Kardashian, hospitalized, his condition considered worrying

Travis Barker fans are worried. This Tuesday, June 28, the drummer of the Blink-182 group was indeed hospitalized at the Cedars-Sinai medical center in Los Angeles. He was admitted after complaining of stomach cramps, revealed our colleagues from TMZ. According to them, the husband of Kourtney Kardashian would suffer from pancreatitis, in other words an inflammation of the pancreas. A source quoted by the media People has let it be known that Travis Barker is “complained of stomach cramps” before his hospitalization. Kim Kardashian’s sister was spotted with her husband when he was admitted to the medical center, according to a photograph released by TMZ.

The musician’s state of health remains unknown at this stage, but pancreatitis can regress spontaneously in 80% of cases. “The majority of cases of acute pancreatitis are caused by gallstones or excessive alcohol consumption”wrote Dr. Allard on the website of Health passport. A source interviewed by People claimed that “Kourtney was worried yesterday”. On Twitter, shortly before his hospitalization, Travis…

