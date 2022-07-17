Travis Barker performs for the first time after being hospitalized

46-year-old drummer Travis Barker has returned to bat after his health spell. He shared a video of himself on Instagram performing at the Machine Gun Kelly concert.

Travis Barker returns to his art and his passion

During the concert of Machine Gun Kelly this July 13, Travis Barker has appeared. He played, and that, the first time since his hospitalization. Indeed, towards the end of June he had been rushed to hospital for health problems.

This Thursday, the rocker published on instagram a video showing him performing at a concert. RollingStone provided details of this outing. He was planing with Gun Kelly at his show “Bloody Valentine” and “Tickets to Downfall”. During the event, MGK would have joked that barker wasn’t allowed to play, yet he did.

The husband of Kourtney Kardashian had revealed in his story instagram that he had pancreatitis: “During the endoscopy, I was removed from a very small polyp in a very sensitive area… which unfortunately damaged a pancreatic drainage tube… putting my life at risk. I am so grateful that with intensive treatment I am much better”.

According to indiscretions, the former member of the Blink-182 returned to his recording studio. It should be noted that before his admission to the emergency room, he worked with MGK, Avril Lavigne, jxdn, Willow, Baby Rexha, Young Thug.