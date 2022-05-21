Travis Barker shared the official photos of his wedding

Filed in:

The celebrity couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker They have become the center of attention of the international press because of their seething romance.

Since they made their love affair official, the couple has not stopped giving something to talk about and even more so now that, with just a year of dating, they have already decided further formalize their union and unite as spouses.

A few days ago, the MTZ entertainment portal announced that the couple had said yes for the second time, but this time formally and legally before a judge with some exclusive photos.

Now it is the same couple that presumes their union in social networkss sharing the official photos of your wedding.

Through a carousel of six black and white snapshots, the newlyweds showed what was part of their ceremony.

One of the images that caught the most attention is where they are both seen leaving the courts hand in hand and another postcard in which they posed together with drummer’s dad and TV star’s grandma, who attended as witnesses to their marriage.

Both celebrities shared the same images on their respective Instagram accounts accompanied by the message: “Until death do us part”.

In addition to this intimate ceremony, it is rumored that it was only a prelude to what will be the pompous wedding of the couplewhich will take place in Italy and will have hundreds of guests.