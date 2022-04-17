Travis Barker Slams Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA Critic With NSFW Response

Wild.

Travis Barker has epically called an Instagram troll for criticizing his over the top PDA with fiancée Kourtney Kardashian.

After the Blink-182 rocker shared two photos of himself working out on Saturday to promote @barkerwellness, one user commented, “No more kardashian finger in ass, tongue, gut, nudity, pda etc. etc ? Release.

An impassioned Barker clapped back in the comments section — and didn’t hold back.

“Still got my ass fingered, and my intestines were totally bare and pda complete with my fiancee,” he wrote, ending his note with a middle finger emoji.

“Travis is a Wild King!!” one fan replied to her reply, another adding: “Don’t fuck with her fiancé [sic] and his family hahahaha.

Barker popped the question to Kardashian in October 2021. WireImage

Barker, 46, and Kardashian, 42, haven’t been able to hold hands since they started dating in early 2021. The two packed on the PDA in various photos shared on their media pages social, on date nights. and at high profile events like the 2022 Grammys and Oscars.

The lovebirds – who got engaged in October 2021 – also didn’t hold back the kisses and butts during their impromptu wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on April 4.

The couple said “I do” in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammys, but the two are not legally married. kourtneykardash/Instagram

Page Six exclusively reported at the time that the nuptials, held at One Love Chapel, were not legally binding.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and some tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured into the only open chapel with an Elvis and are married (unlicensed),” Kardashian later wrote on Instagram, adding, “Practice makes perfect.

The two frequently post photos of their PDA-filled outings on Instagram. instagram

The Poosh founder also addressed their intense chemistry on ABC News’ “The Kardashians” special earlier this month.

“It’s so funny when you think about, like, it’s us. Can you believe it? We’re, like, Kourtney and Travis, who are friends,” the reality star explained to “Good Morning America” ​​co-anchor Robin Roberts.

“I felt like deep down, if we looked into each other’s eyes and did, you know, physically, it would just be over.”