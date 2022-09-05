Travis Barker Thanks Kourtney Kardashian After ‘Special Night’

Travis Barker has thanked his wife Kourtney Kardashian for standing by his side during the first of two tribute concerts for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“Thank you for joining me on such a special night 🦅 Love you wife,” Barker, 46, wrote alongside a series of photos Kardashian, 43, posted of them at the concert at London Saturday night.

The ‘Kardashians’ star captioned his snap with a hawk emoji – a nod to Hawkins’ nickname, The Hawk.

Travis Barker wrote a sweet message to Kourtney Kardashian after she joined him in paying tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in London on Saturday. kourtneykardash/Instagram

The lovebirds, decked out in graphic tees and black accessories, held hands and cuddled during the tribute show.

Barker was also one of many musical icons who performed on stage with surviving members of the Foo Fighters to pay tribute to their late drummer.

“TAYLOR HAWKINS FOREVER 🦅,” Barker captioned a video of himself playing the last notes of the band’s 1997 hit “Monkey Wrench.”

The Blink-182 drummer also took part in "The Pretender".





The Blink-182 drummer danced to two of the band’s hits. travisbarker/Instagram



The Blink-182 drummer danced to two of the band's hits. travisbarker/Instagram

However, of all the stars who came out, it was Hawkins’ 16-year-old son, Oliver Shane Hawkins, who stole the show. Oliver jumped on stage and played drums as the band performed their hit song “My Hero.”

“He’s a member of our family…I think it makes sense that he’s coming to play with us tonight,” singer David Grohl said as he introduced the teenager.





The tribute featured several celebrity appearances. CG pictures



The tribute featured several celebrity appearances. kourtneykardash/Instagram

As previously reported, Taylor tragically passed away at a Colombian hotel in March at the age of 50.

The tribute concert marked the first time the band performed without him, as they canceled the remainder of their spring tour dates following his death.