Travis Barker’s daughter asks to pray for her father’s health after being hospitalized

After it was announced this afternoon that Travis Barker, the drummer of Blink-182 was hospitalized in an emergency in Los Angeles, Californiaafter presenting serious health problems, the musician’s daughter spoke on social networks.

It was through his Instagram account where Alabama Barker asked his millions of followers to pray for his fatherafter the medical emergency that he experienced this afternoon.

“Please send your prayers”, The 16-year-old wrote, minutes after the health status of Kourtney Kardashian’s husband was revealed. In addition to her on her TikTok profile, she shared a photo of her holding her father’s hand from the hospital, but quickly deleted it.

Alabama Barker asks for his father’s health

Photo: Instagram @alabamaluellabarker

What happened to Travis Barker?

According to the TMZ siteTravis Barker and his wife visited West Hills Hospital this morning, but hours later, doctors determined that he was to be taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Various media have taken up the photos in which the rocker can be seen lying on a stretcher accompanied all the time by kourtney kardashian and your security team.

Travis Barker was hospitalized in an emergency

Photo: Instagram

For now The reasons why the 46-year-old Barker required specialized medical attention are unknown. However, hours before news of his hospitalization leaked, he alerted his Twitter followers to his health by posting the following message: “God save me,” he wrote.

