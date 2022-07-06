Entertainment

Travis Barker’s daughter publishes and deletes photo of her hospitalized father

It’s been uncertain hours for Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian and her family. the drummer had to be hospitalized urgently on Tuesday afternoon.

As reported TMZthe musician arrived early at the West Hills hospital in California, but over the hours, Travis Barker, who was accompanied by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian at all times, He had to be taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

There is no further information on the health status of the Blink-182 drummer or what is the illness that has him hospitalized, but the signs that he and his daughter have given on social networks are worrying. On his Twitter account, the musician wrote a brief message: “God, save me.” For its part, Alabama Barker asked his supporters to pray for his father. Please send your prayers.”wrote the 16-year-old, after Travis Barker’s state of health was revealed.

On this occasion, it was again the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian’s husband who once again referred to her father’s situation. Alabama Barker posted then deleted an image on TikTok accompanying the drummer. In the photo he can be seen holding Travis Barker’s hand as he lay in a hospital bed.

The positive sign of the photo is that the former Blink-182 can also be seen holding and checking his cell phone. In any case, the young woman asked for prayers.

So far, Kourtney Kardashian has not published anything about her husband. Neither has her son Landon, who last Tuesday appeared as a guest on the Machine Gun Kelly show.

Check out the photo Alabama Barker posted of her father, Travis Barker

