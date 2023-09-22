Travis Kelce admitted in 2016 interview that he wanted to kiss Taylor Swift

music





Would love to get a chance to kiss and tell Travis Kelce.

Years before dating discussions began between the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift, Kelce once admitted that he wanted to kiss the famous pop star.

During a 2016 interview with AfterBuzz TV, which resurfaced this week amid ongoing romance rumors, Kelce played a game of “Kiss, Marry, Kill”, in which she had to challenge Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and Swift each. Was asked to keep in category.

“Hey, this is wrong. I don’t want to kill any of them,” she initially responded, but when pressed to continue the game, she eventually said, “Kill is Ariana. Sorry, I love you, but you’re gone. And then there will be the Taylor Swift kiss. And what is the last one? Katy Perry? “Yes, marry Katy Perry.”

She was also asked about other celebrity trios like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner; Beyonce, Jennifer Lawrence and Sofia Vergara, as well as Gisele Bündchen, Jesse James Decker and Kristin Cavallari, but it’s what he said about Swift that has drawn the most attention.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Kelce, 33, and Swift, 33, were spending time together after attending her record-breaking Eraz Tour earlier this summer.

While her brother Jason Kelce, 35, jokingly confirmed the romance during an interview on the “WIP Morning Show” on Wednesday, Travis addressed the speculation during Thursday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Podcast, saying he has been in contact with Swift. Are in.

“I told him, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rocking the stage at Arrowhead (Stadium), you’ve got to come see me rocking the stage at Arrowhead and see which stage is a little more lit,'” I shared. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

He said he thinks “it’s ridiculous” to speculate on a romance between him and Swift.

It feels like a “game of telephone” between the pair, she said, while also admitting it’s not something she’s bothered by. “It’s life, baby,” he quipped.

Whether a full-fledged romance actually succeeds is increasingly decided.

“I just threw it out there. I threw the ball in his court,” Travis said.

Luckily for Travis, a source told The Messenger Wednesday that Swift thinks Travis is “very attractive.”

“She thinks he’s very attractive, and they’ve been messaging about it for the past week,” the insider said. Travis and Swift are not currently dating, but they are “seeing where things go,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Swift – who is busy comforting Sophie Turner amid her turbulent divorce from Joe Jonas – has yet to comment on the romance rumors.











