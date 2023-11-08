Travis Kelce, Channing Tatum: The Sexiest Swifties of 2023

From Travis Kelce sharing his admiration for Swift on his podcast — which now appears to have ignited the flame of a budding romance — to Channing Tatum keeping it up all night on the Eras Tour with his daughter Everly Read on to know more about some of the sexiest Swifties of the year.

Whether it’s attending multiple nights of the Eraz Tour or starring in one of Taylor Swift’s music videos, these famous fans have definitely earned their place as certified Swifties.



Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

Even before Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted out and about in New York City, or Swift’s first appearance in the NFL star’s box at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce made it known that she is, in fact, a Swiftie. After attending the Eras Tour in early July, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared that despite his efforts, he was unable to meet the singer at the show. He admitted in one episode, “If you’ve been to a Taylor Swift concert, there are friendship bracelets, and I got a lot of those bracelets, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift a bracelet with her number on it.” New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, And while months later, Kelce remained coy over the details of their budding relationship, the two were seen holding hands, and in a photo shared on Instagram by one of her teammate’s girlfriends, Swift was seen giving Kelce a kiss on the cheek. But was seen kissing.







Simu Liu

When? Simu Liu and his girlfriend Allison Su watched Swift’s show during their two nights in Seattle, leaving with an impressive collection of friendship bracelets. “What a night it was in Seattle!!!,” Liu written on With night photos. “I was totally blown away by the ERA tour, Taylor, and all of the amazing and kind Swifties who stopped by the tent to say hello and give out bracelets. You really showed me that kindness always wins. Well done!!! ”









Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum and his wife, Emily, spent a very Swifty date night when the Eraz Tour came to L.A. The couple played the role, with Jeff opting for tour merchandise underneath a ruffled top with a hat and Emily wearing a Wore a pink button-down shirt. Over a hot pink crop top decorated with hearts. “In the silence of the night I dream of a high fever, you know I have a fever…!” “” the pair captioned their joint Instagram post, referencing Swift’s song “Cruel Summer.”







Channing Tatum

When the Eraz Tour came to LA in early August, Channing Tatum went full Swifty at his concert. Tatum, who is now engaged to Swift’s pal Zoe Kravitz, was with his daughter, 10-year-old Everly, for the big night. The actor was wearing a rhinestone heart around his eye and a shirt that read, “This is me, hi. I’m daddy this is me” — a nod to Swift’s song “Anti-Hero.” Gayle King shared a glimpse of 2012’s Sexiest Man Alive look on Instagram, including a video showing the dad dancing to “Shake It Off.”









Max Greenfield

After sharing a glimpse of his time at the Eraz Tour on Instagram, Max Greenfield gushed to PEOPLE about the outing, calling it “one of the greatest experiences of my entire life.” “We’ve been waiting for about a year to go to this, and it ticked off everything,” said Greenfield, who attended the show with his wife, Tess Sanchez, and their two children. “It was the best atmosphere ever.” In her post on Instagram, Greenfield shared a selfie with actress Hunter Schafer (above) and a look at a friendship bracelet from her collection that read, “Ellen’s big day” — Swift’s on the Season 2 finale A sign for guest presence new girlCalled “Ellen’s Big Day”. “I’ll never take them off,” the actor tells People about his friendship bracelets. “I was wearing the ‘Our Song’ bracelet for a whole month before the show and then, she played it (and it) felt like an otherworldly experience. I don’t even really know how to describe it yet, but It was fantastic.”







Adam Scott

Adam Scott was also spotted at SoFi Stadium with famous friends in the VIP section on August 8. In a photo shared to Instagram Stories, Scott was seen wearing a T-shirt that resembled Swift’s. “You Belong with Me” music video.









Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner not only starred in the music video for Swift’s “I Can See You,” but he was on deck during the video’s premiere during the Eraz Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri in July. Lautner did cartwheels and backflips across the stage before receiving a hug. Swift — who gave a beautiful tribute to the actor by introducing him to the crowd. “He was a very positive force in my life when I was making it Speak now “The album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video,” Swift said of her former partner. “He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all have the same first name,” she continued, giving a shout-out to Lautner’s wife, Taylor Dom, who was in the audience that night. kept. The actor responded with kind words, telling Swift on stage: “I respect you so much. Not just for the singer, songwriter, artiste – but the human being you truly are. “You are kind, polite and compassionate and I am honored to know you.”







Kumail Nanjiani

Like many of the sexy Swifties on this list, Kumail Nanjiani couldn’t resist gushing about her Era’s Tour experience after seeing a show at SoFi Stadium. “Well that was one of the best shows I’ve ever seen,” the actor wrote along with photos from the night. “Thank you @taylorswift for all the bracelets and the kindest fans ever!!!”









Miles Teller

Taylor Lautner isn’t the only Swift music video star to show support for the singer on tour this year. Miles Teller, who starred in the video for “I Bet You Think About Me” with his wife Kelly, saw two of Swift’s shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. After the exciting weekend, Kelly shared a roundup on Instagram, captioning it, “48 hours in era heaven🫶🏻☁️🌼GIFT🍾💙💜🌷” The merry-go-round of moments included a sweet shot of Kelly and Swift and Miles frolicking with Julia Garner.







Keith Urban

Keith Urban gave fans a glimpse of his date night with wife Nicole Kidman as the two attended the Eras Tour in Philadelphia. In a video shared on Urban’s TikTok, the two were seen dancing to “Style” while Swift performed in the background. She thanked Swift and her team, as well as “all the Swifties who gave us so many friendship bracelets.” After the outing, Urban told People that the show exceeded his expectations. “We had the best time,” Urban said. “It’s an amazing show. I knew it would happen, but this is a whole different level. I mean, he’s absolutely at the top of his game. This tour is the best of the best.”









Karamo Brown

Karamo Brown probably chose purple Speak now era, skirts When it was time to check out the tour in L.A., in a post on Instagram, Brown posed with two young children and her friend, Ray Auxais, in their matching skirts and praised Swift’s show, writing, ” Tomorrow with Taylor! What a show, what a crowd, what talent! #SwiftiesForLife” Brown was featured in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down” with him strange eye Classmate.







Dylan O'Brien

Like some of the others on this list, Dylan O’Brien became a member of the Swift music video star club when he got the role in it. All’s Well: The Short Film With Sadie Sink. Discussing what it was like to work with Swift directing the film, O’Brien complimented “her instincts as a director”, which he found “super impressive.” “That’s s—,” he pointed out. hollywood reporter Of experience.









Eddie Vedder

Pearl Jam guitarist Eddie Vedder wore a black sequin jacket when he joined his family to watch Swift’s show at Lumen Field in Seattle. His wife Jill shared a glimpse of their family outing on her Instagram Story, which included a look at the sparkly number.







Jake Shane

Jake Shane provided his Swifty status when the Eraz Tour hit SoFi Stadium and the TikToker scored a spot at several shows. For one night, Shane shared a photo of herself wearing a purple fringe jacket over an “I ❤️ TS” T-shirt and tons of friendship bracelets, captioning the photo, “Best night ever my f —– -life.” He later recorded his reaction to Swift’s live announcement 1989 (Taylor’s version) To be released on October 27th – Shane’s birthday. In the video, Shane cried and screamed to such an extent that he lost his voice and said, “I’m going to vomit” – of course, due to excitement.









Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

When choosing his outfit for the Eraz Tour, Jesse Tyler Ferguson had some fun and chose this cat’s T-shirt – a reference to Swift’s role in the 2019 film adaptation. modern Family The alumnus shared photos from her place in the VIP section with her husband Justin Mikita, who was wearing a grid It was a T-shirt underneath her pink shirt and pants combo. The couple was also featured in Swift’s video for “You Need to Calm Down”.







paul stanley Rocker Paul Stanley praised Swift on social media after seeing LA KISS perform her new Eraz Tour. “Took Erin, Sarah and Emily to see @taylorswift last night!” Stanley wrote, referring to his wife and their two daughters. “6 shows for a total of one and a half million people at SoFi Stadium and I know why… a phenomenal show by a phenomenal artist. Thanks to his staff for rolling out the red carpet for us.”



