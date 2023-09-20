Travis Kelce is actually dating Taylor Swift, his brother revealed in a radio interview

lThe most important story of 2023 season of nflOff the field, the undoubtedly star tight end has been Chiefs, travis kelsAnd her potentially blossoming relationship with the pop star Taylor Swift,

And when she became even more attractive Jason Kelce decided to speak outThere was nothing but rumors about the alleged relationship of travis kels And Taylor Swift, It was already known that Travis was trying to do something with the pop star, but nothing was confirmed yet.

Now Jason said, and how!

But when Jason was asked about it for the second time in less than a week, he didn’t hesitate. Last Thursday, he seemed surprised when asked about his brother hanging out with Taylor Swift after the Los Angeles game. philadelphia eaglesWhere he did not give further information.

Now this Tuesday during an interview in the program everything happened in a calm and controlled manner.DeCamara and Richie” In SportsRadio 94 WIP By Audacy. jason kelsey This time he was ready to answer and left no room for doubt. According to her, her brother is definitely dating Taylor Swift,

When the presenters of this program asked jason kelsey about that possibility travis went out with Taylor Swift, They didn’t expect the response they got. In fact, they seemed quite surprised by the certainty Jason used when talking about the new relationship.

Now it has become clear that all those plans were his own. travis kels For “hit the mark” with Tailor they worked. What is this jason He said during the interview on this radio programme:

“It’s hard to answer because it’s really I don’t know much about Travis’ love life, I try to “keep their business (personal matters) as their business (personal matters)” and stay away from that world. But that being said, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100 percent true.,

However it is also noted that at the end of the conversation there was a complement to the above statements, in which Jason mentions: “No, I’m kidding, I don’t know what’s going on.,