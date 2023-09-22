Travis Kelce plays ‘Kiss, Marry, Kill’ drama with Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande in revived interview – ET Canada























Amid rumors that NFL stars Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating, an interview from six years ago has recently resurfaced, indicating that he will be tying the knot with another pop star.

In an interview with AfterBuzz TV, Kelce was presented with the names of three famous female pop stars, a game of “Kiss, Marry, Kill”, and asked to determine which of Swift, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande – in Which three is from. He will marry, kiss or kill.

“Hey, this is wrong. I don’t want to kill any of them,” Kelce replied.

However, ultimately, he was forced to make a choice. “Unfortunately, Ariana has been killed. I love you, but you’re gone,” he joked.

“And then there will be the Taylor Swift kiss. And what is the last one? Katy Perry? Yes, there will be a wedding to Katy Perry,” he said.

She was then presented with a few other trios, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner (she admitted she wasn’t sure “which one was which one”) and Beyoncé, Jennifer Lawrence and Sofia Vergara.

Finally, he was presented with Gisele Bündchen, Jesse James Decker and Kristin Cavallari – all of whom, at the time, were married to NFL players.

“They’re all – what is it? It’s like killing yourself, that’s what this game is,” he joked, before refusing to answer.





