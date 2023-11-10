Travis Kelce shows off his game day fashion and more star photos

photos

Travis Kelce completed half an NFL season with impeccable style thanks to a Louis Vuitton set.

Kilatrav/Instagram

Shemar Moore flexes his muscles after a sweaty workout.

London Entertainment / Splashnews.com

Newly engaged Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum holding hands at Sunset Towers.

NewsYourCelebs/SplashNews.com

Doja Cat thanked her fans with a shocking photo.

dojacat/Instagram

Kyle Richards stretches before running.

TheImageDirect.com

Hunter Schafer promotes the new “Hunger Games” prequel.

gc images

Megan Fox tries to bring back the butterfly clip.

gc images

Jennifer Garner holds the hand of her son Samuel.

CelebrityFinder/Mega

Sofia Vergara enjoys “a little work and play travel.”

SofiaVergara/Instagram

Kylie Jenner shows off base layers from her new Khy collection.

KylieJenner/Instagram

James Marsden is all smiles in NYC.

gc images

Lil Kim performs at the AliExpress Singles Day Pop Up Shopping Experience Kickoff Party on November 8, 2023 in New York City.

cassidy sparrow

Dan Aykroyd and Paul Zane pose with Crystal Head Vodka at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, California.

dustin downing



