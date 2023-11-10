Travis Kelce skips Taylor Swift’s first Buenos Aires show

Travis Kelce skipped Taylor Swift’s first Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires on Thursday, instead showing support for his quarterback Patrick Mahomes.





While Swift entertained fans in Argentina, Travis Mahomes attended Mahomes’ third annual Mahomes Foundation Gala, which also included an auction. The foundation shared a video on Instagram of Travis at the event held at The Midland Theater in Kansas City.





According to his website, Mahomes’ foundation is “dedicated to improving the lives of children through initiatives that focus on health, wellness, underserved communities and other charitable causes.” It was established in 2019.





Travis Kelce at the Mahomes Gala.

15 more mahomeez/Instagram





Travis still has the opportunity to see Swift perform in the Argentinian capital. She is performing there on Friday and Saturday.





During a recent episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast which he co-hosts with his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the two hinted at Travis going “somewhere sunny.”





“Do you have anything you’re looking forward to going to?” Jason, 36, asked his younger brother — who was briefly away from the field a week after the Chiefs’ win against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany.









“I can just say this—and go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin is getting really pale, so I need to go somewhere sunny,” the tight end responded.





This prompted Jason to ask if this sunny spot was “closer to the equator.”





Others seemed to agree that the exodus would be of some benefit to professional athletes.





“I think the bye week is a good time to get away from football and I think that’s the idea,” Eli Manning told PEOPLE exclusively on Thursday. “It’s a time to rest the body, give the mind a little rest, recharge ourselves to get ready for the second half of the season.”





Swift and Travis have been spending a lot of time together since going public in mid-October.





Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Jason Hanna/Getty





The pair sparked dating rumors when the “Love Story” singer attended several Kansas City Chiefs games in September, but that didn’t happen until the two made a surprise appearance on the season 49 premiere. Saturday night Live That really sent Swifties into overdrive.





After the show ended, a source told People that the two had a PDA-filled date night at an after-party at Catch Steak.





Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at the SNL afterparty.

Gotham/GC Images





The insider, who said the pair stayed at the party “until after 4 a.m.,” said Travis was “touching her, putting his hand on her lower back or putting his hand on her waist and Then they’ll have a little kiss.”





In late October, Travis and Taylor made it Instagram official — sort of.





The “You Belong with Me” singer posed for a photo with her boyfriend, kissing her on the cheek while standing alongside her partner Mecole Hardman Jr. and his girlfriend Charia Gordon. This lovely picture went viral on social media.





Travis previously said about coming to her games, “I thought it was awesome that everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her – friends and family.”





Another source told People in late October about Travis and Swift, “It’s becoming more and more serious. They share a strong work ethic and love each other in life and their careers, strong family bond and values.” Much appreciated.”