Travis Scott denounces rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner

After being accused of cheating Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott set the clocks back.

“There’s a lot of weird stuff going on,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 31, captioned a statement from Saturday, Oct. 22 on Instagram Story. “An uninvited person was taking pictures of what was supposed to be a closed set while I was making a video.”

He added: “I’m saying this for the last time: I don’t know this person. I have never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and fictional storytelling.

Model Rojean Kar alleged earlier this month that she texted Scott after they worked on a music video set together. After revealing their posts via Instagram Stories, she claimed the Texas native was lying knowing her since she had photos of the couple together. The social media influencer also claimed that Scott “cheats on that female dog every f-king night,” referring to the The Kardashians star, 25, with whom he shares two children. Kar further claimed that the duo spent Valentine’s Day together, two weeks after Jenner gave birth to the couple’s son.

“If you weren’t at this table on V-Day, then you weren’t with me 🙄 🙄 🙄 🙄“, Scott captioned a second Instagram Story slide on Saturday, sharing a screenshot of a photo he apparently took at 8:00 p.m. on February 14. The rapper had taken a picture of his dining room table with LOL Surprise! toys on top, apparently belonging to her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.

The “Highest in the Room” singer and the Kylie Cosmetics founder have been dating since 2017. (Jenner hasn’t publicly addressed the allegations.)

“The priority has been taking care of the children,” a source said exclusively We Weekly in May, noting that Jenner is “back and forth” about possibly getting married. They “keep things calm and cool with each other and set boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together long-term.”

The insider added at the time, “She loves her independence but can’t imagine herself long term with anyone other than Travis.”

The Kylie’s life alum and Scott finally expanded their family in 2018 and 2022, respectively, welcoming Stormi and a baby boy. Although they originally named their son Wolf, the couple have since changed their minds.

“We really didn’t have a name. We thought it was going to happen to us when we saw it and it’s not,” Jenner reminded mom. Kris Jenner during a September episode of The Kardashians. “Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate – otherwise they would register it without a name – so I felt the pressure to choose a name. Khloe Kardashian suggested Wolf and I liked the WW. So we put Wolf Webster on then, and right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, “What did I just do?”

While Kylie and Scott have locked down a new nickname, they haven’t announced it publicly.