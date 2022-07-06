Travis Scott forced to interrupt his concert for security reasons

Travis Scott was forced to interrupt his concert in New York on Monday June 4th. This after fans climbed a metal beam near the stage.

Many remember the tragedy that unfolded at Astroworld. In any case, Travis Scott will never forget it and that is why he interrupted his show in New York on Monday June 4th. This is for the safety of his fans. Indeed, during the show, several members of the public had mounted a metal beam near the stage. Its producing alongside Meek Mill to Coney Island Walls, Travis Scott, 31, had told his fans to get off. On images circulating on social mediawe see the artist say several times to these people: “we need you to come down”.

Interrupting his show was therefore a completely understandable decision coming from Travis Scott. After all, the artist, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, is still at the center of billion dollar lawsuits. This following the tragic death of 10 people during his concert headlining the festival Astroworld in Houston, Texas last year. Thousands of other people were also injured when fans rushed to the stage.

Travis Scott, still martyred by the Astroworld incident

Since this tragedy, the husband of Kylie Jenner only happened on small occasions, the Billboard Music Awards last May. Moreover, his first headliner since this incident has been canceled. The organizers had invoked logistical reasons for cancellation. Last September, Travis Scott was to perform at the festival Day N Vegas from Vegas. Only many timing and production issues got the better of the event.

Another headlining show at 02 arena of London next August is also planned. Tickets for this show sold like hot cakes since everything was sold in just a few minutes as soon as they leave. An exceptional request was made by the fans and an additional night was added to the room. Tickets for this addition are still on sale.