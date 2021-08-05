News

Travis Scott has professed his love for his “little wife” Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are back on a red carpet together and they also brought their daughter Flocks.

The 30-year-old rapper was one of the guests of honor at the Parsons Benefit 2021 charity event that was held in New York on Tuesday night. While he was already in the Big Apple, the 23-year-old star and 3-year-old girl arrived from Los Angeles on Monday.

They started the day by spending a few hours in the American Girl Doll doll shop before reaching out to the artist and posing for the gala photographers. This is the first red carpet that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have trodden since they broke up almost two years ago.

At the end of his speech on the stage of the event, the rapper he professed his love for Stormi and the makeup guru, calling it “mogliettina” (“wifey” in English): “Flocks, I love you and wife, I love you” he said.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Grammy Awards – getty images

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott they had gotten together in 2017 and in February 2018 they had welcomed their daughter Stormi. You had left in the fall of 2019.

This outing, as well as the other times they were noticed together after the breakup, made the assumptions about a flashback come back into vogue.

But for a long time there have been rumors of a new sentimental chapter between the two, who would simply remain on excellent terms. Kylie herself had denied the gossip about an open relationship with Travis last May.

ph: getty images











