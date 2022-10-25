Travis Scott is accused of infidelity, and Kylie Jenner responds in the best way

The couple formed by Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott has been tumultuous since its inception. This weekend, new rumors of Travis’ infidelity surfaced and Kylie responded in the best way, with sexy photos.

The story repeats itself. In 2019, a model named Rojean Kar, alias Yungsweetro on Instagram, revealed that she had a relationship with Travis for several years. In her accusations at the time, the model implied that Kylie knew about it, but chose to ignore her partner’s misconduct.

Then, just recently, Yungsweetro once again made headlines when she shared an Instagram Story on set of a music video shoot for the rapper.

Immediately, the internet went up in flames, remembering the allegations dating back to 2019. However, Travis Scott was quick to put the rumors to rest. Still on Instagram, he called the whole thing “weird” and said he didn’t know “this person”.

Yungsweetro instantly responded to Travis saying they saw each other on Valentine’s Day, accusing him of cheating on Kylie “every night” and saying the whole town knows about it.

As the two responded to each other on social media, Kylie took the opportunity to share a series of the sexiest photos.



Instagram @kyliejenner



Instagram @kyliejenner

Just wearing a bodysuit in black satin, the businesswoman posed in various positions looking at the camera with a seductive gaze.

She simply accompanied the snaps with the words “in your dreams,” which could very well be a subtle dart to Travis.



Instagram @kyliejenner



Instagram @kyliejenner

Recall that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are the parents of a four-year-old daughter, Stormi, and an eight-month-old son whose first name is not known. No one knows if they are still a couple at the time of this writing.

On the other hand, in the last hours, the rapper responded to the rumors, denying everything.





“A lot of weird things are going on right now. Someone who was not invited took pictures on what was supposed to be a closed shoot. I will say it for one last time. I do not know this person. I have never been with this person. So please stop with these games and this made up narrative,” he wrote.

