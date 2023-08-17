Travis Scott plays Castellar in his new video clip, recorded in Barcelona (and other cities in Catalonia).

Travis Scott puts on a belt and shirt and makes a ‘4 of 9 amb folare’, The world rap star has chosen Catalonia as the setting for his video clip for the song ‘Siren’, where he performs an ode to the Catalan tradition of ‘Castells’. During the short film we see the artist walking the streets of a neighborhood in Ciutat Meridiana, Nou Barris, where many of its neighbors also go out. In addition to Barcelona, ​​filming was also done Montcada, Terrassa and Tarragonaprovided to the American Iconic Tarraco Arena To make castels.

Travis Scott has published the song with a video clip called “Sirens” where we can see him participating in 4 out of 9. 600 extras and prop of 300 castellars, mostly Dales @verdswith the singer. Travis Scott showcasing our popular culture. pic.twitter.com/c4TJHXukAr – Pol Batalla ⚡️ (@pol_batalla) 15 August 2023

Video clip shows union of several ‘Calles Castelleras’ to achieve ‘4 out of 9’ both folre’, Helping ‘Anxanetta’ climb to the top And raise your hand. The construction of the palace is the common thread of the short film, it is shown alternating with images of the rapper walking through the streets of various neighborhoods of Catalonia as well as its people. Furthermore, the construction of castles is recorded in Tarragona, Same place where human tower demonstration was documented for the first timeEspecially in 1801 at Walls.

Rap star assures he’ll stay ‘Enthralled by tradition’The same which was declared cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO in 2010. Five human towers have participated in the video: Castellers de Villafranca, Ziquetas de Tarragona, Children of the Serrallo, Boys of the Tower And Castellers of MedionaAlthough ‘Words’ have been great heroes.





Catalonia has not only been the setting for the artist’s new video clip, but it has also been produced by a Catalan production company. Canada, one of the leading Catalan production companies, has collaborated with Travis Scott to make the short film ‘Sirens’, although this is not the first time they have worked together. The production company also produced a video clip for ‘TKN’, a Rosalia project in which Scott also collaborated, with which he won a Latin Grammy for Best Music Video. Rosalia also recorded with Canada the video clip for ‘Vampiros’, a song from Barcelona nightlife.

‘Siren’ short film is part of his new work ‘Utopia’An album featuring collaborations with world-renowned names Beyoncé, SZA, The Weeknd, Future And bad bunny, among others. Like his previous album, ‘Astroworld’, ‘Utopia’ has already broken several records, such as being the most streamed rap album of the year. Over 650 million copies in a week, In addition, it also managed to become the best-selling rap vinyl of all time in its first week of sales, with nearly half a million copies sold.

refund after dispute

Despite having 79 million monthly listeners on Spotify, The Americans disappeared from the public eye after one season Eight people died in an incident at his ‘Astroworld’ tour concert, During one of their shows in downtown Houston, Texas, fan pressure toward the stage caused a stampede that killed eight people, took eleven to the hospital for cardiac arrest, and treated nearly 300 people. of emergency. Controversy arose while this was happening. the rapper did not stop the concertBut continued his performance.

The first to state the facts was his former partner, Kylie Jenner, who posted a text on Instagram expressing his condolences to the families of the victims. Travis Scott posted a video with a black and white filter on the same social network, where he also expressed his condolences, but He did not give an explanation as to why he did not stop the concert, The video was heavily criticized by his fans, as well as being the subject of memes and parodies.

