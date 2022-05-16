Travis Scott returns to televised performances after November’s Astroworld tragedy

Diddywho was the host and producer of the Billboard Music Awardssaid during his passage through the red carpet of this award ceremony that it would be one where the canceled ones would be uncanceled.

And indeed, he fulfilled it, underlining it with a rhetoric of love in each of his interventions. At some point he commented: “we are going to celebrate that we all have a second chance in life”.

Travis Scott, who hasn’t done it since the tragedy of the Astroworld Festival that he promoted, and in which more than 2,500 people were injured and 10 dead, including a 9-year-old boy, returned to the stage of the televised awards.

The 31-year-old rapper performed his songs “Mafia” and “Lost Forever,” scoring his first televised performance since the tragedy. Diddy, in fact, took it upon himself to introduce Travis Scott along with French Montana. In an icy landscape, Scott sang to a woman in a white bikini as his dancers choreographed fight scenes.

The stage then changed to black and white for “Lost Forever”. Scott pushed the camera to face the audience and never referred to the November 5 tragedy.

Just a few days ago, data emerged from a court file indicating that 732 people sought extensive treatment for their injuries. Another 1,649 people needed less extensive treatment. More than 2,500 cases are still being reviewed.

Diddy had announced that his request for Travis Scott to appear at the Billboard Music Awards had been accepted by NBC, the network in charge of the transmission.

This was the presentation of Travis Scott: