Travis Scott returns to the stage; he will make his first major public appearance at the 2022 Billboard Awards

After six months of absence on the big stages, the American Travis Scott will make his first major public appearance this Sunday, May 15, at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 (BBMAs).

The announcement of the performance of the artist, 31, was made by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is the executive producer and presenter of this year’s ceremony.

“I made a request… I said ‘my brother Travis Scott has to act. Diddy is the host of the show. I’m an executive producer. He has to act’ and NBC he said, ‘yes’… Travis Scott will perform. Come on,” Combs commented in a video on his Instagram account.

Scott would already be in Las Vegas, the city where the award ceremony will take place. On Saturday, May 14, the artist was seen at the Encore Beach Club along with Marshmello, according to TMZ.

Giving Scott’s performance at the ceremony would be the first public appearance, after the incident of November 5, 2021, in Texas, United States. While the artist was performing at the Astroworld music festival, a human stampede occurred in which eight people died and the investigations remain up to date.

In accordance with CNN, The rapper “has made appearances at a few smaller events in recent weeks,” most recently on May 8, in Miami.

Scott, who is nominated at the BBMAs in the Dance/Electronic Music category is one of the artists who will offer a show at the ceremony. Also performing are Ed Sheeran, Miranda Lambert, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Silk Sonic and Becky G. who will do it remotely from Northern Ireland, where he is on tour.

The BBMAs will be broadcast on NBC. For Latin America, it will be available in the TNT Y TNT series starting at 7:00 p.m. (AND)