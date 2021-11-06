Travis Scott, who is the rapper of the Houston festival where 8 young people died – Corriere.it

from Laura Zangarini

Twenty-nine-year-old pupil of Kanye West, the 7-time Grammy-nominated artist linked to influencer Kylie Jenner, with whom he has a 3-year-old daughter and a second child on the way

Pseudonym of Jacques Berman Webster II, Travis Scott, also known as The Flame or Cactus Jack, a rapper And record producer US. Twenty-nine years, Kanye West’s ward, Scott has assets three albums in studio (Rodeo, 2015; Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, 2016; Astroworld, 2018), seven nominations to the Grammy and a love life always on magazines because of his relation with Kylie Jenner, from which it has 3 year old daughter it’s a second child arriving.

Born on April 30, 1991 in Houston, Texas, Scott attends Elkins High School, where he does diploma at seventeen. He then attends the University of Texas San Antonio, but a little later he abandoned it for to focus fully on music. He moved to New York to begin his career. But the turning point comes with the transfer to Los Angeles and theencounter with TI before and with Kanye West, after. The success starts coming with some singles like Blocka La Flame

, Quintana And Don’t Play. The latter anticipates the release of his first album, Rodeo, on September 4, 2015.

In the disc they appear prestigious collaborations like the one with Kanye West, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. Supported by the singles 3500 and Antidote, he made his debut at third place in the ranking US Billboard 200. In 2016 his second album is released, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, which debuts in first position in the American ranking. The album wins the platinum record with over one million copies sold. In 2018 his third disc soloist, Astroworld. The album contains several very high level collaborations, such as the one with Drake and the one with the trapper Quavo. Among the major ones artists that have influenced his music, Scott specifically mentions: Kanye West, TI, Bon Iver, MIA, Kid Cudi, Bjork, Toro y Moi, Outkast e Jeff Bhasker. His estimated net worth on 4 million dollars.