Travis Scott’s phone, essential to the Astroworld case, lost in the ocean

Travis Scott.

Photo: Erica Goldring/WireImage

Travis Scott can’t answer the phone, baby – it’s at the bottom of the ocean. An attorney for Scott noted this in an ongoing civil lawsuit against the rapper over his 2021 Astroworld festival, where ten people were killed and thousands were injured. Rolling stone Reportedly, plaintiffs’ attorneys filed an “emergency motion to compel production” of Scott’s phones and other devices. At the September 15 hearing, Scott’s attorney, Steve Brody, reportedly said that the records of Scott’s manager, David Stromberg, who had “never turned in his phone” for the imaging, could be made available by September 27, but Scott’s phone will not be retrieved. so easy. That’s because it “fell off a boat in January 2022 and sank somewhere to the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico and could not be recovered,” Brody told a judge. He further explained that he could not receive messages from Apple or Scott’s phone carrier, and that Scott had not backed up his phone on iCloud.

“Now, looking back, yes, in an ideal world, the image on his phone would have been taken on November 6 or November 7 or November 8,” Brody admitted. “Or the 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, any time until it falls into the ocean in January of 2022,” said the shocked judge, Kristen Hawkins. Brody acknowledged that “in an ideal situation, this would have happened.” “It didn’t happen.”

How did Scott’s phone end up at the bottom of the ocean? The rapper was actually in Mexico in January 2022, two months after the festival. Scott was seen leaving Cabo San Lucas on January 14, and in an interview at the time, his producer, Wheezy, said that Scott was working on his album. utopia There. Scott’s team responded to previous attempts to obtain his phone, saying that it contained confidential information and that the request was unreasonable. Scott and others associated with the festival face a massive, multi-district lawsuit combining hundreds of individual lawsuits. Police had not previously charged him in connection with the deaths and injuries.

The phone revelation came in a statement on September 18 before Scott was interrogated for eight hours. Now, plaintiffs’ attorneys are relying on Stromberg’s phone and text messages, which Brody claimed show “the vast majority, if not all, of relevant texts with Mr. Scott is related to this incident.” Scott will be questioned again in October after a review of those messages.