Travis Scott’s phone is at the bottom of the ocean, lawyer claims amid Astroworld trial – News

Travis Scott’s attorney, Steve Brody, told the court that no information from the LA-based rapper’s phone could be used in the Astroworld trial because it was at the bottom of the ocean.

Scott faced a civil dispute for more than eight hours on September 18, related to hundreds of lawsuits filed after the Astroworld tragedy in 2021, where the crowd was crushed and 10 people died.

Rolling stone reported that lawyers representing the plaintiffs had requested information from the phones of the eight-time Grammy nominee, his entity Global Inc. and Cactus Jack’s employees through an emergency motion, but have not yet produced the information. Has been.

The lawyers cited that in the case, Scott and XX Global Inc. had previously refused to turn over information from their phones on different grounds, saying the request was “seeking confidential and/or sensitive information.” Was” and the said documents were disclosed. “Unreasonably cumulative or duplicative of other requests.”

The Houston-born artist’s representative, Ted Anastasio, rejected any notion that Scott or his team were hindering the case, saying he has “nothing to hide and that he is fully involved in the ongoing civil legal proceedings.” “Cooperating.”

In the back-and-forth, reflecting a combative court process, Scott’s team points the finger at the plaintiffs’ team, citing late provision of documents and rescheduled depositions as signs of their lack of cooperation. In response, the plaintiff’s team acknowledged that while some of his conduct may have been difficult, he at least had documentation provided, while adding that “Travis Scott and his team stand out because they did not disclose a single text, WeChat communication, Didn’t prepare video or photo.” Their phones – not because they don’t exist – but because their lawyers decided not to image or search their phones as per court order.”

(Via: Rolling Stone)

Tibor Heskett is Mixmag’s digital intern, follow him Twitter,