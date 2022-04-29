Travon Walker goes first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Later in the same first round, Jacksonville acquired a second pick for Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Travon Walkerthe defensive end of the Georgia Bulldogs who experienced an unusual rise in his bonuses in recent days, was chosen by the jacksonville jaguars as the No. 1 overall recruit of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He is the first player in the University of Georgia selected in the college lottery, after the bulldog They will conquer the national title in the 2021 campaign, thanks in large part to a dominant defense with star players at various positions.

On Sunday night, Walker — 6-foot-5, 272 pounds — outplayed fellow defensive end Michigan, Aidan Hutchinsonas the consensual favorite in the sportsbooks to be the first player chosen in the draft.

The odds of Walker went from +150 to -200 on Sunday night at Caesars Sportsbook, with Hutchinson falling from -170 to +160. During a 12-hour period beginning at 8:30 pm ET on Sunday, 36 percent of the money wagered on options related to the NFL at Caesars Sportsbook were, “pro-Walker or anti-Hutchinson,” according to Max Mayera spokesperson for Caesars.

Travon Walker became the first player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft after seeing his bonuses soar in recent days. ESPN.com

Walker It wasn’t even listed when the sportsbooks imposed starting betting lines on which player would be selected first overall.

For the Jaguarsit was a priority to improve his pressure on opposing quarterbacks, where Josh Allen he is his best asset, but with little help from the rest of the unit.

Prospect Captures Draft Shift Dante Fowler Jr. 14.5 2015 3rd Dion Jordan 14.5 2013 3rd >>Travon Walker: 9.5 career sacks Source: ESPN Stats & Information

The biggest criticism against Walker it’s his lack of elite production at the college level. He had just six sacks in the 2021 season, and 9.5 overall in three seasons with Georgia. His 9.5 sacks are the fewest for a Top-3 defensive end or outside linebacker since 2000, according to data from ESPN Stats & Information.

In the common draft era, only one player from Georgia he had been selected first overall. the quarterback matthew stafford He was the first player chosen in the 2009 NFL Draft for the Detroit Lions. However, with the selection of Walker first overall, there are already five bulldog that have been taken with the first turn of the event in total, leaving Georgia tied for the leadership of that category with three more schools: Notre Dame, USC and Oklahoma.

Later, in the same first round, the Jaguars added another piece to their defense, with the selection of linebacker Devin Lloyd from Utah. jacksonville acquired the turn they invested in LloydNo. 27 overall, after a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Information from David Purdum was used in the writing of this note.