Treason in the Tri? Rafa Márquez denies Cuauhtémoc Blanco

In 2006, Ricardo Antonio La Volpe and Cuauhtémoc Blanco starred in another chapter in their rivalry, Bigotón chose not to take the 10 of Club América to the Germany World Cuprecently the now governor of Morelos assured that his companions influenced this situation.

However, the former captain of the Mexican National Team, Rafael Márquez denied the idol of the Águilas del América, assuring that the squad wanted to convince the strategist to incorporate him into the Tri.

“Cuauhtémoc himself says that a group of us also decided that he would not go to the World Cup (Germany 2006), I think he is wrong and that he even has a bad memory, because on one occasion with Sven Goran Eriksson he was a very important player. and there was also a situation in which we interceded for him so that he would stay in the national team and not have a bigger reprimand than it was and that perhaps many did not know”, declared the Kaiser

This was the 11 that Ricardo Lavolpe sent against Argentina in 2006. Imagine this team with Cuauhtémoc Blanco as the starter instead of “Kikin” Fonseca Would it change things for you?

“In that sense also in 2006 we all knew the history he had with La Volpe, since they played against each other, of the actions that Cuauhtémoc took disrespecting Ricardo and Ricardo him, it was a relationship that was not going to lead anywhere. and that La Volpe himself made his own decision. We did not interfere in the decision, neither for better nor for worse. With La Volpe it was an authoritarian leadership and it was what he decided, “confessed Márquez.

The former FC Barcelona player had no problem admitting that the presence of Cuauthémoc Blanco in the Mexican National Team was a factor in favor of El Tri, not only on the pitch but also in the locker room.

“Beyond the great player he was, the talent he had, the importance he had in a group, outside of it (field) he was the one who set the atmosphere, he was the one who kept the group happy. Cuauhtémoc is a character and beyond of the good player also put a great atmosphere in the locker room”.