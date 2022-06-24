Entertainment

Treason? Juan Vidal supports Zerboni after nominations in The House of Celebrities 2

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 38 2 minutes read

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    Lucía Méndez transforms into a ‘drag queen’ to support the LGBTQ+ community

    03:17

  • “It has not been easy”: Luz Elena González reveals that she lost her memory after suffering from COVID-19

    05:00

  • Christian Nodal and Cazzu confirm that they are boyfriends as revealed by People magazine in Spanish

    00:41

  • Shakira’s father returns to the ER after being hospitalized for a fall

    00:41

  • Pedro Rivera reveals what he experienced in court after the verdict of not guilty of sexual harassment

    01:02

  • Doña Rosa Rivera receives criticism for comments about Jenni Rivera’s children

    01:51

  • Shakira’s dad undergoes brain surgery after fall at singer’s house

    01:34

  • Touching! Salvador Zerboni and Laura Bozzo reconcile in The House of Celebrities 2

    02:06

  • “You are nominated for your harassment”: Salvador Zerboni goes to Osvaldo Ríos’s jugular

    02:14

  • Ricky Martin reveals details of his relationship with his children and husband

    01:01

  • What are the strangest phobias of celebrities: navels, people and more

    01:48

  • Gabriel Soto said that he has a good relationship with Geraldine Bazán for the good of his daughters

    01:41

  • Pure ‘bling bling’ and zero diet: this is how the celebrities looked on the carpet of Premios Tu Música Urbano

    04:44

  • “Now I do know her”: Ana Gabriel apologizes to Yailín ‘La Más Viral’

    01:59

  • “Now I am going to be able to die more calmly”: Don Pedro Rivera talks about what he learned after going to trial

    04:44

  • Singer Yrma Lydya is shot dead in Mexico. Her 79-year-old husband is a suspect

    01:23

  • Celebrities ARV: Lucía Méndez ‘drag queen’, Pedro Rivera free, Shakira’s father hospitalized

    05:42

  • Osvaldo Ríos and Salvador Zerboni fight again after nomination in La Casa de los Famosos

    01:23

  • Anuel took a ride on an ATV with Yailin La Más Viral in Ibiza

    01:16

Source link

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 38 2 minutes read

Related Articles

“The Count”: Netflix prepares a vampiric political satire on Pinochet

3 seconds ago

Why Fans Thought Khloe Kardashian Was Dating Tristan Again

5 mins ago

Amber Heard plans to write a book about her marriage to Johnny Depp so she can pay him the $10 million | People | Entertainment

10 mins ago

Doctor Strange 2: Sam Raimi confirms that the casting of Reed Richards was thanks to the fans

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Reddit WhatsApp
Back to top button