“Treason”, the horror that strikes Jatuphon – Libero Quotidiano





A strange and disturbing story that comes straight from the Thailand, where vehement protests for democracy organized by a movement of young activists are fervent. The point is, the girl you see in the picture, 22, Jatuphon Saeung, who took part in a fake fashion show in a Bangkok neighborhood, now faces the beauty of 15 years in prison.





The reason? She has been accused of treason because of the pink shirt she is wearing: the style is in fact too closely reminiscent of that of the queen Suthida, the king’s wife. Incredible, but dramatically true. The procession, called “People walkway“, was supposed to be a sort of parody of the parade organized the same evening by the king’s daughter, the princess Sirivannavari Nariratana: one of the many mobilizations of the second half of 2020, a moment from which young Thais have begun to invoke a limit to the powers of the monarchy.





The 15 years in prison that Jatuphon risks they are established by article 112 of the local penal code, an article that provides for a penalty ranging from 3 to 15 years for those who “defame, insult or threaten the king, queen, heir to the throne or the regent”. The abolition of the infamous article, it goes without saying, is one of the main demands of the protest movement that is mobilizing most of the young people from all over Thailand.