Treasury seizes the vehicles of businessman and influencer Christian Agront

After the Justice Department filed charges for tax evasion against the businessman and influencer Jorge Christian Batista Agront, known on social media as Chris Agrontthe Department of the Treasury preventively seized the bank accounts and two luxurious vehicles in the name of the 32-year-old: a 2021 Mercedes Benz G550, whose value amounts to $239,884, and a 2020 Lamborghini Urus bus, with a value of $349,599.

The Secretary of the Treasury, Francisco Parés Alicea, posted a photo on his Twitter account of one of the vehicles parked in front of the agency’s headquarters in Old San Juan, ensuring that it is up to the department he directs “to be responsive to the digital age of emerging markets”.

“A group of Internal Revenue agents and Collection Officials, completed the preventive seizure of two vehicles owned by Chris Agront and other personal property, with the intention of ensuring the payment of the tax debt, due to the risk of asset dissipation. These collection procedures are carried out at the same time that we recognize the right of the accused to defend his case under the administrative channels provided by the Treasury. I must point out that Batista Agront is cooperating in the process”, added the secretary in a press release.

According to the agency, the preventive seizure was carried out at the residence of the businessman in Dorado, where the Internal Revenue agents carried out an inventory and appraisal of various items, which remained in the custody of the accused.

“The accused will not be able to dispose of them while the preventive embargo is in force”warned Parés Alicea.

The official explained that the preventive seizure order is “quite extensive” and includes, in addition to physical cars and furniture, bank accounts, accounts in brokerage houses, in electronic payment companies and another for events and ticket sales.

Batista Agront was accused of not reporting more than $11 million in income and not paying the Department of the Treasury about $7.6 million between 2017 and 2022.

The businessman, a native of Ponce, built his fortune as an expert in the Forex currency exchange network and offering financial advice through his company JetTrades LLC.

According to the Treasury and Justice investigation, Batista Agront was not registered in the Unified Internal Revenue System (SURI) and the payments he received came from platforms such as PayPal, Evenbrite and Stripe.

“Here we do not criminalize economic success, what is at issue here is whether or not we comply with our tax responsibility”Parés Alicea expressed yesterday at a press conference.

In addition, the official gave three weeks for Batista Agront clients who have failed to comply with their tax responsibility to report to the Treasury’s Voluntary Disclosure Program.

Batista Agront appeared yesterday before the judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell of the San Juan Court, who found cause for her arrest. The man was released after posting $100,000 bond. It is exposed to a sentence between three to eight years and a fine of up to 20,000.