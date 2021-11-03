Treasury Tumbles Before Powell, Rates Hike Already in 2022 By Investing.com



Investing.com – US yields are declining ahead of tonight’s announcement (19:00 CET), with more or less stable in the 94 area.

At around 12:00 CEST, the ten-year stock is down 1.2% to a return of 1.53% after last week’s highs of more than 1.64%, while making the 1. , 94%. The curve remains inverted with the 20-year maturity, which now records a yield of 1.9478%.

Among the short-term maturities, the most affected by sales due to their correlation with inflation expectations in the coming months, the is up by 1.5% to 0.1675%, while the two-year is down by 0. , 9% at a yield of 0.475%.

Rates are also decreasing in the Old Continent, with 1% in the area after the post-ECB blaze towards 1.29%, and over -0.18%.

The market is anxiously awaiting the next moves of the Marriner S. Eccles Building, with the start of tapering which now appears obvious given inflation at its highest since 1991 and stable at 2008 levels.

Investor demand now concerns the rise in interest rates and the possible scope, with CME futures on Federal funds starting to price a 25 basis point hike in the cost of money as early as the May meeting, giving credit to the dot plots issued by the Fed itself in the September meeting which indicated two rate hikes already in the next year.

“Over the past six months, inflation has generally been higher than expected and inflation forecasts, including ours, have risen steadily,” say analysts at Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 who now expect “two hikes from the Fed. in 2022 “.

According to Simona Mocuta, chief economist, State Street Global Advisors, “the time has come for the Fed to start removing accommodative monetary policy. Starting tapering is the first step on the long journey to a rate hike in 2022”.

Tapering, explains the economist, should rather be seen “as an effort to leave behind the monetary policy settings typical of crisis situations as we are moving towards normalization. Even with tapering and rate hikes on the horizon. , the macroeconomic policy framework is confirmed as a factor of great support “.