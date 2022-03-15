treating in adolescence, avoids alterations in adulthood, reiterates cardiologist

The main symptoms of this disease begin with arcus senile in the iris, which is a kind of milky alcohol that is seen in the iris of some people.

Dr. Marilyn Ríos, cardiologist. Photo: Provided by the doctor to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Dr. Marilyn Ríos, a specialized cardiologist, indicated, during an exclusive interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, that although the cholesterol it is necessary for the body and it will produce it, when it is produced in excess, the hypercholesterolemia.

“It is believed that this disease begins in adolescence, however, it can also begin in adulthood, even from the age of 20. This pathology can develop slowly and show alterations such as a heart attack or a stroke at 40, 50 or 60 years “, he indicated.

In Puerto Rico, statistics show that more or less than 30 to 38% of the population has health problems. cholesterolwhich is increasing with age, said the cardiologist, who indicated that the hypercholesterolemia consists in the presence of cholesterol in blood above levels considered normal.

Because it is a chronic disease, it is necessary that this disease be diagnosed early, for this reason from very early ages, that is, children from 9 to 11 years old, their values ​​of cholesterol and if they are obese, they should be given this test from the age of 2 or 3.

“It is very important that since the vast majority of patients are not going to present signs that tell us that they have the cholesterol high or not, that from the age of 20 we are checking the patient to see if he has the disease, we do an exam to identify if he has the value of cholesterol triglycerides and lipoproteins,” commented Dr. Ríos.

In this sense, he indicated that among the people who have hypercholesterolemia heterozygous relative, “the levels of cholesterol The total that they usually present is below 200, however, they can also reach 300 and 400, which are excessively high levels”.

“Fortunately, this occurs in the vast minority of patients who have hypercholesterolemiawho start to develop symptoms early, usually develop signs that they have cholesterol too high,” he said.

He added that the experts must identify through an examination the type of hypercholesterolemia that each patient has. “The main symptoms start with arcus senile in the iris, which is a kind of milky alcohol that you see in some people’s irises, these are deposits of cholesterol“.

These types of people develop xanthelasmas, – I continue, they are flat yellowish plaques that we can present on the upper or lower eyelid, some of these patients with this sign, it is suspected that they may have the cholesterol excessively high.

It is considered that the “ideal” value for total cholesterol in the blood should be less than 200 mg/dl, and in general, hypercholesterolemia is referred to when cholesterol levels exceed 240-250 mg/dl.

In other cases there are deposits of cholesterol that can be seen in the tendons, in the elbows, in the palm of the hand, however, it is the lowest percentage of the universe of patients who have cholesterol high.

Dr. Ríos indicated that the so-called cholesterol bad, it’s a low-density protein type. As you go up the cholesterol bad increases cardiovascular mortality.

The cholesterol LDL (the cholesterol called high density cholesterol good) what it essentially does is take out the cholesterol of the body to be eliminated, which thanks to the fact that it is mobilized more easily, it is not deposited in the arteries and forms part of what we call an author’s plaque.

Treatment

Treatment for this disease begins with lifestyle changes, a diet low in cholesterollower the consumption of saturated fats, accompanied by physical activity.

Also in most cases specialists supply statinswhich are drugs that have existed for more than 20 years, that are safe and have the indication not only to lower the cholesterolbut to prevent cardiovascular events.

There are currently 98 million people in the United States with cholesterol high and only 2 million with cholesterol by genetics.

The World Health Federation estimates that 39% of the world’s population has cholesterolis high, this is due to changes in diet, however, in third world countries that were previously believed to have a major problem of malnutrition in relation to total calorie intake and everything else, many times they are having circulatory problems eventually related to the change in diet.

