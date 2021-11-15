Treating oral hygiene to prevent strokes and heart attacks: the study

Taking care of oral hygiene is essential, not only for the breath and teeth, but to prevent strokes and heart attacks: here is the study on how to recognize the warning signs.

Therefore, mouth care should never be neglected, as it could lead to very serious health problems. This is what supports a study conducted by the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. But let’s see the search result.

The results of the study on gum care and oral hygiene

Researchers from the Swedish Institute found that there is a strong correlation between heart attacks or strokes and periodontitis. Periodontitis is chronic inflammation of the gums, and is one of the signs of a heart attack or a possible future heart attack or stroke.

The chronic presence of gum disease can therefore be a symptom of much more serious health problems. In the long run, if left untreated, these problems in the mouth can lead to the risk of heart disease. This research was conducted on more than 1500 patients with an average age of over 60 years. Of the total, nearly 1000 were healthy, while the remainder had suffered from chronic mumps.

The study lasted six years, and here it was found that those who had oral problems developed a higher percentage of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks, strokes or other. Periodontitis is caused by the formation of bacteria in the mouth, which attack the gums and inflame them.

Wounds and inflammation form around the teeth, a sign that the surface of the gum has damaged tissue. This disease, if taken in its most severe form, can also lead to tooth fall, if not taken care of properly. Periodontitis must be treated immediately.