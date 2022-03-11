Treatise on how to use wine as food and medicine, by Josep Maria Fonalleras

In the presentation that Josep Roca made the last issue of the envinats collection (VIBOP Edicions) said that “Wine is the most intellectual of all drinks”, because throughout history it has created a literary imaginary. Certainly, this collection is a magnificent example. With 17 deliveries (short, intense, funny, encyclopedic, poetic or curious texts) he has already built an entire library on wine, from the wisdom of the classics to the artistic and vitivinicultural avant-garde. VIBOP’s latest miracle is ‘El llibre dels vins’, by Arnau de Vilanova. Written more than seven centuries ago in Latin (‘De Vinis’) by this traveling physician who was also a Franciscan and preached the imminent arrival of the Antichrist, now Patrick Gifreu has translated it into Catalan. It is a delicate tasting that should be taken in small sips. He tells us about wine as food and medicine (“it creates the perfect harmony of the parts; body, mind and soul cooperate”) and introduces us to a world where drunkenness gives way to the civilization of wines that comfort and reinforce, which are admirable, lustful and noble and “they enhance the explosion of the face”. “Man’s best friend,” says Vilanova’s doctor.