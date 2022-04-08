Treatment for COVID-19 in Los Angeles County – NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles County health officials announced an expansion of efforts to make treatments for COVID-19 more accessible to residents, introducing a “Tests for Treatment” telemedicine service.

“Test for Treat” services are now available at dozens of pharmacies and other locations throughout Los Angeles County, allowing people to come in for a COVID-19 test, be evaluated immediately, and potentially receive one of two oral medications currently available to fight infection.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health this week introduced “Test for Treatment” telemedicine services. Residents can call 833-540-0473 between 8 am and 8:30 pm for a telephone consultation. Depending on the circumstances, callers may be referred to a nearby “Test for Treatment” facility or possibly receive medications delivered directly to their home.

The county offers medical treatment for people who have been infected with the coronavirus.

The county also announced this week an expansion of its network of physical “Test for Treat” locations, with 58 sites throughout the area, along with 26 DHS-Fulgent testing sites and county public health vaccination sites in Santa Clarita, East Los Angeles. and South Los Angeles. Federal government “Test for Treatment” sites are also available at 20 CVS Minute Clinics and 11 Walgreens locations.

You can find a full list of these sites by clicking hereYou only have to enter your zip code.

“By expanding the number of sites and launching Public Health’s ‘Test for Treatment’ telemedicine services, more residents can quickly begin treatment within five days of the first symptoms appearing,” said the director of County Public Health, Barbara Ferrer, in a statement. statement.

“These highly effective therapies can prevent serious illness or death, and for those county residents in underserved areas who lack convenient access to testing, pharmacies or clinics, a telemedicine option makes access to these medications much easier.

“With the recent increases in cases, we are hopeful that as more residents become aware of the new oral medications, they will not delay in seeking care if they test positive,” he said. “We are grateful to our partners across the county who are working to bring these life-saving medicines to residents.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized this Wednesday the emergency use of Paxlovid from Pfizer, the first pill for the treatment of COVID-19.

The two oral therapies on offer are Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, with health officials saying both are effective against COVID-19 infections, including those due to the Omicron variant and the Omicron-derived BA.2 subvariant.

To be eligible for medications, patients must weigh at least 88 pounds, test positive for COVID-19 with mild to moderate symptoms, and be at high risk of developing severe illness. Oral medications must be taken within five days of a person experiencing symptoms.