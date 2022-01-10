treatment for the first three patients began in Siena

Professor Tumbarello: “The new treatment is one more weapon against Covid-19 but vaccination remains fundamental”

The administration of pills to treat Covid to the first three patients has begun at the Santa Maria alle Scotte polyclinic. Treatment began on Saturday 8 January: the 3 patients from the Sienese area identified in the area by general practitioners or by the USCA (direct access to hospital treatment is not possible), were reported to the Infectious and Tropical Diseases UOC. of the Aou Senese, directed by Professor Mario Tumbarello, who verified the presence of the specific requirements required by AIFA for administration.

«Each patient – explains Professor Tumbarello – will follow the therapy for 5 days, with 4 pills to be taken every 12 hours for a total of 8 pills per day and 40 in all at the end of the treatment. The criteria for accessing this therapy – adds Professor Tumbarello – are similar to those used so far for the administration of monoclonals, i.e. these drugs are reserved for people who have tested positive for Covid for no more than 5 days, not hospitalized, paucisymptomatic and with the risk , due to the presence of other pathologies, to develop the disease in a severe form. The pills cannot be used by underage patients and pregnant women and, to administer them, we must carry out a specific procedure on the AIFA registers that verifies the presence of the requirements and authorizes the treatment. It will then be the USCA doctors or general practitioners who will continue to follow the patients until their negativization, except for the onset of complications or emergencies which, only in these cases, require hospital treatment. At the moment the Aou Senese has another 17 treatments, out of the 20 delivered, but other packs are on the way for a further 70 complete cycles of therapy.

The new treatment – concludes Tumbarello – joins the treatment with monoclonals and is certainly one more weapon we have to avoid the worsening of the disease and, therefore, hospitalization and any unfortunate outcomes. In any case, what is priority is vaccination, both for those who have not yet done it, and for those who have to do the booster with the third dose, and it is the only way to really protect ourselves. We also recommend asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic positive Covid patients not to go to the emergency room because it is essential, at this time, to reserve treatment in the Covid area of ​​the hospital for patients who actually need it and who have important symptoms and comorbidities “.